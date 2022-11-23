trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Campaign
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

The Republican center could be making a comeback

by John Marks, opinion contributor - 11/23/22 1:00 PM ET
by John Marks, opinion contributor - 11/23/22 1:00 PM ET
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., chair of the National Republican Campaign Committee, arrives to meet with fellow Republicans behind closed doors for the GOP leadership candidate forum, where everyone running for a post must make their case to the membership, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Fifty years ago, I was an executive assistant to Sen. Clifford Case (R-N.J.). Case was a leading member of a breed of legislators that has since become nearly extinct — the moderate to liberal Republican.  

Back in those days, every Wednesday that the Senate was in session, Case would have lunch to plan strategy with a small group of similarly minded Republicans, including Jacob Javits (N.Y.), Edward Brooke (Mass.) and Charles “Mac” Matthias (Md.). 

In a signature declaration, Case stated, ”I am a Republican, and I believe in the Republican Party. But I have my own convictions as to what the Republican Party should stand for, and I intend to fight for them as hard as I can. And I will not be driven away from my Republicanism simply because some Democrats happen to agree with me on certain issues — and some Republicans don’t.” 

Many Republicans today would like to make similar statements, but the prospect of being attacked from the right in a primary has lessened their willingness to follow suit. Indeed, Case and Javits both lost their seats after being “primaried” — a word that did not even exist in their time. Today, many Republicans fear that they will meet the same fate, and they are reluctant to oppose the extreme direction in which their party’s base has moved.   

Case used to say that the ability of Republican moderates to shape legislation was at its peak when there was a Democratic president, as there is today. While the senator and his Wednesday lunchmates were always a minority in their own party, they often represented the margin of victory in key votes. In the process, they were able to inject their ideas and priorities into legislation that eventually passed. Prime examples were the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the legislation setting up the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970. 

In today’s Senate, it is highly unlikely that Republicans will emerge to play a similar role. There are simply not enough moderates left in that body to overcome the need for 60 votes to break a filibuster. However, the House may well present a different story. There is a PAC of about 45 centrist members, called the Republican Governance Group that was originally named the “Tuesday Lunch Bunch.” Their ranks presumably will be strengthened by the addition of seven new GOP representatives from the largely blue states of New York and California. Moderation could well make a comeback.  

Obviously, not all these members will be inclined to work across the aisle. But with the Republican majority in the House expected to be no more than three or four seats, it will not take too many of them to actually move legislation forward. Thus, centrists could be key players in helping to overcome the polarization and anger that have become so prevalent in American politics. 

Certainly, Republicans who work with Democrats to pass legislation would still have to fear being primaried, but that would seem to be a less likely prospect for representatives coming from blue states. The outgoing Republican governors of Maryland, Larry Hogan, and Massachusetts, Charlie Baker, have shown how to make this work. 

Issues such as raising the debt limit and dealing responsibly with the environment could be prime targets for centrist Republican involvement. Republican supporters would need not be passive supporters of the Democrats, but like their predecessors in the Senate, their moderate input could be very constructive.    

Republicans like Clifford Case were not interested in being partisan warriors who blocked the other party’s agenda. They saw their job as making things happen for the common good. The country would be much better off if their Republicans’ successors were to follow their example. 

John Marks is the managing director of Confluence International. He was an executive assistant to Sen. Clifford Case (R-N.J.) from 1970 to 1973. Marks subsequently founded Search for Common Ground, which he headed for 32 years.

Tags 2022 midterm elections Bipartisanship Charlie Baker Edward Brooke House Republicans Larry Hogan moderate Republicans Politics of the United States

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  2. Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
  3. Alaska set to announce results from ‘confusing’ ranked choice system
  4. Accountant testifies Trump reported significant tax losses for a decade
  5. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  6. Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California
  7. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  8. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  9. Gunman identified in Virginia Walmart shooting
  10. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  11. Trump allies shed fear of former boss as they eye 2024
  12. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  13. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  14. Alleged Club Q shooter is nonbinary, defense says
  15. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  16. Trump seeks access to unredacted Mar-a-Lago warrant affidavit
  17. Arizona GOP AG candidate, RNC file lawsuit over 2022 election
  18. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Load more

Video

See all Video