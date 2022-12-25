trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Campaign
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

‘And all through the House…’ — What History will make of the Jan. 6 Republicans

by Albert Hunt, opinion contributor - 12/25/22 10:30 AM ET
by Albert Hunt, opinion contributor - 12/25/22 10:30 AM ET
Greg Nash

The Jan. 6 committee takes its place alongside the Watergate panel, the Truman committee and a few other congressional investigations that leave a profound historical mark.

While unique, it’s a case study in how to conduct a serious investigation. The careful, exhaustive and private preparation of interviews and gathering evidence set the stage for the compelling public hearings — which left no doubt that the President of the United States attempted a coup to remain in power and sabotage democracy.

The panel, led by Democratic chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Republican Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), showed that the Jan. 6 deadly mob assault on the Capitol was only the culmination of a corrupt conspiracy.

Too much attention has been paid to the committee’s referrals to the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump. That decision will be made by special counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland. They’re already receiving all the committee’s files, which will be helpful, not determinative.

The essential service the Thompson-Cheney committee provided was the compelling evidence and testimony that altered public receptivity to any charges at all against the former president. Some of Trump’s rapidly diminishing standing is self-inflicted — entertaining white nationalists and holocaust deniers in one’s home isn’t such a good idea — but much of it was the cumulative impact of the Jan. 6 probe.

The power of the committee’s work is exemplified by the Republican/Trump response, starting with ‘It was a partisan witch hunt.’ Two Republicans — Cheney and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), not long ago considered among the party’s brightest lights — were two of the nine-member panel.

Moreover, almost all the damning evidence and testimony came from Republicans — many of them inside the Trump White House or Justice Department — or from prominent conservatives like former federal judge J. Michael Luttig.

There were very few Democratic witnesses.

Some of the Republican reaction is pathetic; there’s still some fear of the faltering and besieged Trump. Some in the about-to-be House majority talk about investigating the Jan. 6 committee itself. Bring it on.

A “shadow” GOP group charges the Thompson-Cheney committee failed to adequately investigate security failures on that infamous day, leaving the Capitol police vulnerable. The intelligence shortcomings weren’t adequately aired, but spare me the criticism from these self-styled “tough” law-and-order politicians: They all boycotted the House ceremony honoring the Capitol police who battled the violent Trump mob seeking to overturn a legitimate election. Five died and scores more were seriously injured, some long lasting.

The only two Republicans who showed up to honor those brave men and women who risked their lives to save these politicians were Liz Cheney and her dad, former Vice President Dick Cheney. (Kinzinger couldn’t attend because his wife was about to give birth.)

Republicans like Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) complain it all was too “one-sided.” Davis should be reminded there was a proposed bi-partisan commission; he was one of 35 House Republicans who voted for it, over the opposition of the GOP leadership. It then was killed in the Senate by Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who didn’t want to further inflame Trump. These Republicans thought they could just hope Jan. 6 away without any real accountability.

They underestimated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who created a House Committee and then rejected two of Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) choices: Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.). They were Trump loyalists, election deniers openly determined to sabotage any committee. Putting Jordan and Banks on a committee to investigate the Trump-inspired assault on the Capitol would be like putting Bernie Madoff and Enron’s Ken Lay on a committee investigating financial scams.

There have been thousands of congressional hearings over the last century, a number of them front page blockbusters; few have proven seminal.

One was the 1941 Senate Committee to Investigate the National Defense program aimed at rooting our corruption and profiteering to create more efficiency. It was embraced by President Roosevelt and estimated to have saved taxpayers $10 billion. More important was the recognition and respect given its chairman, Sen. Harry Truman. Three years later, he became FDR’s vice president and then succeeded him.

The 1973 Watergate committee was essential in paving the way for the House Judiciary Committee’s vote the next year to impeach President Nixon, and it laid the groundwork for the dozens of Watergate-related criminal convictions. The chairman, Sen. Sam Ervin (D-N.C.), a Harvard Law school educated, self-described “country lawyer,” became a political and cultural icon. The ranking Republican, Howard Baker of Tennessee, became his party’s Senate leader, later White House chief of staff and ambassador to Japan.

The parallels between the two select committees are striking, says Walker F. Nolan, a counsel on the Ervin committee. “They both built a case like a pyramid, and both provided a great public service by explaining what happened. The educational role was critical.”

And historic.

When descendants of Kevin McCarthy learn or read about the Trump presidency, the unpleasant facts established by the Jan. 6 committee will be a major focus.

Of course, four of the committee members won’t be returning next year. The five returning Democrats will be richly praised, but there’s no Harry Truman.

Sadly, House Republicans have no place for a smart, principled moderate conservative like Kinzinger.

Cheney is now a pariah to the MAGA crowd and those who will be running the House.

But she will not be going away.

As long as Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger, she’ll be there to take him on.

And hers will be one of the profiles in courage that the grandchildren of her erstwhile GOP “replacement” — Trump critic turned sycophant, Rep. Elise Stefanik (D-N.Y.) — will read about.

Al Hunt is the former executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for The Wall Street Journal. For almost a quarter century he wrote a column on politics for The Wall Street Journal, then The International New York Times and Bloomberg View. He hosts Politics War Room with James Carville. Follow him on Twitter @AlHuntDC.

Tags Adam Kinzinger Bennie Thompson Dick Cheney Donald Trump Elise Stefanik House Republicans House Select Committee on Jan. 6 House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Jack Smith Jan 6 Capitol riot Jan. 6 Capitol attack Jan. 6 Committee Jan. 6 hearings January 6 attack on the Capitol January 6 Capitol attack January 6 Committee January 6 insurrection Jim Banks Jim Jordan Kevin McCarthy Liz Cheney MAGA Republicans Merrick Garland Mitch McConnell Nancy Pelosi Republican leaders Republican leadership Rodney Davis trumpism

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2022
  2. GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
  3. Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
  4. What grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, Day this year?
  5. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  6. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  7. Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine
  8. Zelensky condemns Russia as ‘absolute evil’ after deadly Christmas Eve ...
  9. Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee following final report release
  10. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  11. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  12. DeSantis: Angling to become king of ‘the stupid party’
  13. Judge dismisses Kari Lake’s election lawsuit
  14. Six ways students can reduce debt if Biden program is killed by courts
  15. Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns
  16. Trump lawyer says Jan. 6 criminal referrals are ‘pretty much worthless’
  17. Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package
  18. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video