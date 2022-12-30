Will the real George Santos please stand up?

The election of Republican George Santos from the 3rd Congressional District of New York is another body blow to a political system that is already reeling under the weight of the Jan. 6, 2021, capitol insurrection.

He won an open Long Island congressional district after telling voters that he had worked for the Wall Street investment firms Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and had degrees from Baruch College and NYU. A New York Times story published after the election revealed that he had apparently lied about these claims. Despite the fact the GOP candidate’s educational and business background are a matter of public record, his Democratic opponent, Robert Zimmerman, failed to uncover the truth during the campaign.

Santos stopped way short of apologizing for his reported lies when he described his claims to the New York Post as embellishments. His defense is apparently that he simply added a little bit of fluff to his resume. Instead, it seems like a whole lot of lying to his constituents.

It’s time for the real George Santos to stand up and beg forgiveness from the people who voted for him. House Democrats have called for him to vacate the seat. If he did, his resignation would trigger a special election, which would give him the opportunity to own up to his constituents for lying to them during the campaign. It would be a chance for him to come clean and throw himself on the mercy of the voters.

Santos has refused calls from House Democrats for his resignation and the GOP majority in the House won’t agree to any attempt to unseat him and jeopardize the party’s shaky hold on control of the lower chamber. To their credit, Long Island GOP leaders have criticized his reported lies. This is lots more than you can say about national Republican leaders who have remained silent during the scandal, including like House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy — who may be counting on Santos’ vote to become the next House Speaker with a razor-thin GOP margin in the chamber.

The real question is what Santos’ election means for the political system. The answer is nothing good.

The first lesson is that the apple doesn’t fall far from the GOP tree. Former President Donald Trump set a dangerous precedent with the lies he told on the way to the White House in 2016 — not to mention once he was in the Oval Office as well as after his failed 2020 reelection bid.

Media fact-checkers shared his trail of deceit with the public, but voters just didn’t care. So, you can hardly blame Santos for following in the failed former president’s footsteps. But Trump’s lies caught up with him in 2020 and Santos might suffer the same fate.

The next lesson is House races fly under the radar for voters and the media that cover them. Voters know little about House incumbents and almost nothing about their challengers. That means that voters know hardly anything about the candidates in an open-seat race like this one when there isn’t an incumbent. Because they know so little about the candidates, voters rely heavily on national political trends for voting cues.

Santos hid his reported lies in plain sight within the media capital of the United States. House contests are voyages into the unknown, especially in a district in a large media market like New York City, with many congressional districts. It would be much more difficult for a House candidate to get away with such egregious lies if he or she was running in a rural district where the local media extensively covered a single House race.

Voters and media pay a lot more attention to U.S. Senate races than House races. A Senate candidate with a sketchy background like GOP hopeful Herschel Walker couldn’t avoid the media scrutiny of his reported lies in a hotly contested race covered extensively by local and national media. But someone like Santos, who campaigned in an open House district in a mammoth media market like New York City could figuratively get away with murder.

Santos says he’s not a criminal for lying about his resume. But he has committed an egregious offense against a fragile democracy that is under siege from all sides.

Brad Bannon is a Democratic pollster and CEO of Bannon Communications Research. His podcast, “Deadline D.C. with Brad Bannon,” airs on Periscope TV and the Progressive Voices Network. Follow him on Twitter @BradBannon.