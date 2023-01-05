trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Campaign
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

GOP House Speaker boondoggle: A decade in the making

by B.J. Rudell, opinion contributor - 01/05/23 8:00 AM ET
by B.J. Rudell, opinion contributor - 01/05/23 8:00 AM ET

This week, the Republican Party is reckoning with an existential crisis that began with the loss of a winnable presidential election in 2012. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) inability to unite his party and win the House Speakership has been a decade in the making.

Ten years ago, Mitt Romney’s defeat to President Barack Obama came only two years after the GOP gained six governorships, six Senate seats, and 63 House seats, marking one of the biggest wave elections in a century.

After languishing below 50 percent in approval polls for most of the intervening two years, Obama’s popularity ticked upward as the 2012 presidential race hit the home stretch, beginning Labor Day Weekend. A winnable election transformed into a glaring defeat.

As any responsible party might do, Republicans then set to work on determining what went wrong, and how to fix it. Their “Growth & Opportunity Project” report, released four months later, outlined seven areas where the GOP needed to improve, including enlarging the party’s tent by appealing more to women, young people, and non-white Americans.

The report’s authors were carefully selected with an eye toward 2016. Henry Barbour was a conservative operative and nephew of former Republican National Committee Chair Haley Barbour. Sally Bradshaw was a longtime political advisor to Florida Governor Jeb Bush — the presumed early frontrunner for the party’s 2016 nomination for president. Ari Fleischer was President George W. Bush’s first press secretary.

The final two authors were GOP national committeeman Glenn McCall and GOP national committeewoman Zori Fonalledas. A U.S. citizen, Fonalledas was shockingly (though perhaps not at all shockingly) jeered only a few months earlier on national television by hundreds of Republican delegates, with chants for her to “get out” of their country.

These five Republican leaders — under the direction of RNC Chairman Reince Preibus — were charged with presenting a unified path forward. Yet what happened to them symbolizes what’s happened to their party.

McCall was a delegate for Donald Trump in the 2016 election and currently serves as chair of the RNC Budget Committee, where most recently he’s tried to defend his Committee’s alleged financial mismanagement as largely Trump’s fault.

Fonalledas backed Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) presidential run in 2016, and now is adamantly lobbying for Puerto Rico statehood. Of course, Republicans will never support such a move, because it would assuredly give Democrats two more U.S. senators.

Bradshaw left the Republican Party in 2016, vowing to vote for Hillary Clinton instead if the election appeared close. Fleischer stood up for Bradshaw, lamenting that “Trump has moved in exactly the opposite direction from our recommendations on how to make the party more inclusive.” Still, these words seemed empty, as Fleischer fervently backed Trump in 2016 and in 2020.

Finally, Barbour has attempted to split the atom, marrying Trump’s greatness with his limitations while urging his party to improve its principles, messaging, inclusivity, and other facets born from 2012’s faded Growth & Opportunity Project report.

Now, the RNC is moving forward with another audit — but unlike a decade ago, Trump’s shadow looms ominously over the proceedings. His diehard support among tens of millions of Americans won’t easily fade. He recently appeared to threaten a third-party run if the GOP doesn’t give him the nomination again.

Would we expect anything less from a man who refused to admit he lost in 2020, who blames everyone — including his wife — for his shortcomings?

Wasn’t this always the end game of a party that abandoned a thoughtful, innovative, forward-looking action plan for a man who in the end reportedly supported hanging his vice president for not stealing the 2020 election?

This is why Kevin McCarthy’s problems are not his alone. They’re not House Republicans’ alone. They’re not the RNC’s alone.

This is about a broken party that for more than seven years has, to varying extreme degrees, put its future in the hands of a broken man.

Republicans would have picked their House Speaker by now . . . would have controlled the U.S. Senate . . . and possibly would have controlled the White House, if only they’d abandoned Trump after he admitted to sexually assaulting women on the Access Hollywood tape. Or if they’d abandoned him after he sided with Vladimir Putin against the United States in Helsinki. Or if they’d abandoned him after Jan 6, 2021. Instead, they are somehow worse off than they were 10 years ago. Until they realize it, they will remain broken.

B.J. Rudell is a longtime political strategist, former associate director for Duke University’s Center for Politics, and recent North Carolina Democratic Party operative. In a career encompassing stints on Capitol Hill, on presidential campaigns, in a newsroom, in classrooms, and for a consulting firm, he has authored three books and has shared political insights across all media platforms, including for CNN and Fox News.

Tags Ari Fleischer Barack Obama Donald Trump existential crisis George W. Bush Haley Barbour Henry Barbour Hillary Clinton House Republicans House speaker vote Jeb Bush Kevin McCarthy MAGA Republicans Marco Rubio Mitt Romney Reince Priebus Republican House Majority Republican leaders Republican leadership Republican National Committee Republican Party RNC Speaker of the House Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Trump 2024 trump republicans trumpism Vladimir Putin

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  2. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  3. Prince Harry says William ‘knocked me to the floor’ during argument about ...
  4. White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
  5. GOP discusses new concessions in behind-the-scenes talks on making McCarthy ...
  6. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  7. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
  8. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  9. Three scenarios for how the McCarthy Speakership fight could end
  10. ‘Popcorn and blankets and alcohol’: GOP lawmaker jabs Democrats amid ...
  11. These four House Republicans voted against adjourning amid Speaker fight
  12. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  13. Pelosi: Republicans’ ‘cavalier’ attitude in Speaker election ...
  14. Sotomayor felt ‘sense of despair’ over Supreme Court’s direction
  15. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Speaker drama intensifies heading into day three
  17. Hannity presses Boebert on Speaker chaos: ‘Is this a game show?’
  18. The digital dollar is coming on the back of the FTX collapse
Load more

Video

See all Video