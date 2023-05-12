trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Campaign
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

Never your time, never your turn: A cautionary tale for presidential hopefuls

by Joshua Spivak, opinion contributor - 05/12/23 1:00 PM ET
by Joshua Spivak, opinion contributor - 05/12/23 1:00 PM ET
Photo illustration of Ron DeSantis smiling, far right, with a close-up of his face (low opacity) speaking into a microphone on a red-toned background.
Madeline Monroe/Greg Nash

After scoring arguably the biggest victory for Republicans in an otherwise poor 2022 election season, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has quickly solidified his place in the top ranks of 2024’s GOP presidential contenders. Polls were briefly showing him leading the field. But after a few months of attacks by Donald Trump, DeSantis’s not-yet-announced presidential run is already on shaky ground.

Recent polls show DeSantis plummeting, causing some election-watchers to question whether he should hold off on a run until 2028, when presumably Trump may be out of the picture. But the reality is that in politics — especially presidential politics — there is no waiting: It is never your time and it’s never your turn.

History is replete with examples of prominent elected officials waiting for the perfect time and finding that it never comes. Take New York Gov. Mario Cuomo’s famous “Hamlet on the Hudson” routine, Douglas McArthur’s fruitless flirtations or Jeb Bush’s rueful acknowledgment that he should have run in 2012.

On the other hand, a “fortune favors the bold” approach has worked. Barack Obama received pushback for his presidential run after less than a term in the Senate. That didn’t stop voters from flocking to him and making him arguably the most successful Democratic presidential choice in over 40 years.

It may seem that at least avoiding a defeat could help a candidate in the future. But, perhaps surprisingly, losing a primary run is not usually a negative for future attempts.

Both parties have repeatedly rewarded candidates who tried and tried again. Republicans have particularly been willing to tap the silver medalist from the last presidential race. They used this exact strategy in five of six new candidate choices from 1980-2012, as Mitt Romney, John McCain, Bob Dole, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan had all been the second choice four years before getting the party nomination.

Democrats have historically been less interested in this approach, but that has changed in a big way in recent years: President Joe Biden lost two previous attempts before gaining the presidential nomination, and Hilary Clinton managed to come back from a primary loss to be the party’s standard-bearer in 2016.

DeSantis will have a further challenge if he waits until 2028. By then, unless he gains an appointment or wins a Senate or other seat, he will have been out of office due to term limits. While plenty of nominees have taken the nomination while out of office, historically most nominees are actively in another elected position when they win the selection process. There are some advantages to being out of power, including not being tied to a state, but it can still be a hurdle. No matter how much noise he makes, DeSantis may find that his spotlight is dimmed and donors, voters and the media are focused on a shiny new set of elected officials, including whomever the new governor of Florida is.

With his numbers falling and a target on his back, Ron DeSantis may find advisers pushing for a “discretion is the better part of valor” excuse that allows him to back out and come again for the nomination in 2028. But a look at past presidential runs shows that while GOP primary voters are unlikely to punish a failed run now, a real chance may not be on tap later.

Your turn and your time is not promised in politics. If DeSantis chooses to back out now, he may become just the latest contender to learn that lesson.

Joshua Spivak is the author of “Recall Elections: From Alexander Hamilton to Gavin Newsom.” He is a senior research fellow at Berkeley Law’s California Constitution Center and a senior fellow at the Hugh L. Carey Institute for Government Reform at Wagner College.

Tags 2024 Barack Obama Donald Trump Jeb Bush Joe Biden Mario Cuomo presidential politics Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  2. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  3. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  4. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  5. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  6. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  7. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  8. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  9. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  10. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  11. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  12. Trump bashes DeSantis, claims he’s needs a ‘personality transplant’
  13. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  14. Spanberger doesn’t want Congress to get paid until it solves debt crisis
  15. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  16. George Santos owns up to theft charges in Brazil, signs deal to avoid ...
  17. Flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ saturating Los Angeles streets, officials say
  18. Kaitlan Collins calls Trump town hall a ‘major inflection point’ ahead of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video