DeSantis is the greatest threat to America ever … until the next guy

The current election cycle is always the most important one of our lifetime, according to the people who need your vote.

Likewise, according to the same people, the opposing candidate is always more “unhinged” and more “dangerous” than his predecessor, even if the predecessor was characterized at the time as being a unique, once-in-a-lifetime existential threat to democracy.

Much like the “most-important-election-of-our-lifetime” trope, the “most-dangerous-opponent-ever” talking point has been routine in politics for some time. Recall that Joe Biden infamously warned that Mitt Romney, the milquetoastiest of milquetoast presidential candidates, would put Black people “back in chains.”

The new guy will always be worse than the last guy, regardless of what the new guy believes or supports. And nowhere is this cliché more obvious than in the political commentary surrounding the rise of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), including his entry last week into the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Between 2015 and 2020 — and really even after that — former President Donald Trump was dubbed the greatest threat ever to face the republic, if not also a deranged lunatic. Watergate, 9/11 and even the Civil War seemed quaint in comparison to the calamity of Trump’s rise and his presidency.

But that was then, and this is now. Today, many of the people who said as recently as 2021 that Trump was the most dangerous man in U.S. history now say that DeSantis is the new most dangerous man in America. In fact, the Republican governor is worse, they say, than a supposedly nuclear war-happy Kremlin asset with dementia.

And this narrative proposing DeSantis as worse than Trump has increased in popularity directly proportional to the governor’s growing popularity with the conservative base during a primary election. This is not a coincidence.

“I say this with conviction,” former Republican congressman and current cable news analyst David Jolly declared this week on MSNBC. “I think Ron DeSantis is far more dangerous than Donald Trump for a very specific reason.” Trump is merely “transactional,” Jolly continued, whereas DeSantis is an actual “cultural warrior” who wants to “take us back 100 years and believes he can use the Constitution to do that.”

Jolly, you may recall, said of Trump in 2019 that he, “has torn at the fabric of who we are as a nation.” Jolly said elsewhere in an essay that Trump is “well known for his misogyny, his equivocation and manipulation on matters of race and racial justice, a man largely unable to tell the truth or accept accountability, a man of little intellect, conviction or ideology who is often willing, and at times seemingly longing, to display his lack of temperament and fitness on the world stage.”

Somehow, for Jolly, DeSantis is still worse than all that.

A recent HuffPo piece titled, “No One Is More Dangerous For The White House Than Ron DeSantis — Including Donald Trump” makes the exact same argument as Jolly. (“Imagine Donald Trump, it opens, but with brains and savvy.”) In 2017, HuffPo also published a headline declaring Trump the “Most Dangerous Man in the World,” so that changed quickly.

Then there are the political commentators who have molded their personalities around opposition to Trump. There is MSNBC columnist Michael Cohen, who writes that, “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a far more dangerous politician than Donald Trump.” In 2016, Cohen also declared Trump, “the most dangerous man in America,” although later he decided it was actually Attorney General Bill Barr. Washington Post columnist Max Boot writes that “DeSantis is smarter than Trump,” which “may make him more of a threat.” But how serious could he be? After all, Boot claimed in 2020 that Trump “is the worst threat to our democracy since the 1930s.”

At the risk of introducing a spoiler before the ending, you almost get the feeling that some people in the commentary business toss around such hyperbolic epithets disingenuously whenever credible Republicans run for office.

“Ron DeSantis Would Kill Democracy Slowly and Methodically,” warned New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait. “Trump poses a greater danger of triggering an immediate constitutional crisis, while DeSantis is more likely to methodically strangle democracy through a series of illiberal Orbanist steps like he has modeled in Florida.”

“Believe It: A DeSantis Presidency Could Be Even Worse Than Trump,” warns the New Republic. “DeSantis fully intends to remake America the way he believes God would want it to be, and his knowledge of law and governmental structure allows him to do it on a scale, and with a precision, that Trump could only dream about.”

Elsewhere, Vanity Fair warns that DeSantis should not be “covered like just another Republican.”

“There’s a fair bit of evidence to suggest DeSantis is as dangerous as Trump — if not more,” the story claims.

So, the last guy was the worst. But now there’s a new guy, and he’s actually the worst. And I’m guessing that, whenever the next Republican frontrunner emerges in 2028 or 2032, he or she will be worse than DeSantis and Trump combined.

In 2020, Joe Biden promised the presidential election would be “the most important election of our lifetime.” Earlier, in 2016, Donald Trump told voters that it was “by far the most important vote [they’d] ever cast for anyone at any time.”

It will always be the most important election cycle of our lifetime, just as the opposing candidate will always be the worst person ever to have run for office.

Becket Adams is a writer in Washington and program director for the National Journalism Center.