The most interesting challenger to Donald Trump just jumped into the race

The growing field for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has just added at least three new names. One of them struck me as particularly interesting.

No, it wasn’t Dave Burgum, governor of North Dakota. Please raise your hand if you had him on your 2024 bingo card (but only if your last name isn’t Burgum). Then raise your other hand if you caught my joke, and you know that his first name is actually Doug, not Dave.

File this under the Pete Buttigieg school of trying to catch lightning in a bottle and end up in somebody’s Cabinet. Nothing wrong with that. This is often how hidden talent in a party rises to the top. But few of us will be surprised if this is the last time we hear much about him in terms of the 2024 race.

And no, it wasn’t former Vice President Mike Pence’s declaration. Pence is certainly a serious candidate. He brings a unique dynamic to the race, running against Donald Trump, who (wrongly) accuses him of failing to (unconstitutionally) deliver him the White House. While comparisons to Thomas Jefferson and John Adams would probably earn you a stern glowering of disapproval from any serious scholar of U.S. history, it would be unfair to say that the personal relationship between Pence and Trump doesn’t make for compelling news.

But that dynamic doesn’t say much about Pence’s chances in the race. And when it comes to that, Pence has an issue unique to him: He may well be the only candidate that a large chunk of Trump backers actively dislike. Put another way, while the so-called MAGA Republicans may ultimately be willing to accept Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) or Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) as the nominee, the same cannot be said for Pence. Indeed, Trump’s character assassination of arguably his strongest and most loyal advocate during the first term was so visceral as to render one of the most decent and congenial people in American politics as persona non grata within large swaths of the GOP electorate.

(This raises a separate question, for another day perhaps, of who in their right mind would agree to be Trump’s running mate the next time around.)

No, the most interesting candidate to announce last week wasn’t Burgum or Pence. It was former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.).

Not necessarily because he is likely to win. At this point, it is probably fair to say that he is unlikely to win. But he will certainly make the race a lot more entertaining. And he, and maybe only he, is in a position to take Donald Trump down a notch — or several notches.

Or maybe even all the way down.

One could make the case that Christie is uniquely situated to give Trump fits. Keep in mind, to a certain extent, Christie was Trump before Trump. He was the straight-talking, no-BS, iconoclast, king of the political takedowns and one-liners. He could dominate an entire media cycle with his unconventional approach to politics and his confrontational attitude toward the political media.

Like Trump, Christie likes to fight. And I don’t mean in the same way that every politician in this day and age mouths the same catchphrases about “fighting for you.” I mean, going at it — verbally, of course.

That is something Trump hasn’t encountered before. One of the reasons Trump cut through the 2016 field like a hot knife through butter is that his opponents were simply not wired to take him on, on his own terms. Jeb Bush was not a political knife-fighter. Marco Rubio thought he was, but he wasn’t. And Ben Carson — well, he was Ben Carson. None of them had it in their DNA to punch back at Trump at the same way he punched at them. That doesn’t make them bad people, but it made them unsuited to do battle with Trump.

After spending an hour with Christie shortly before his announcement, I got the very real impression that, by contrast, he relishes the fight. Yes, he may be “in it to win it,” but as part of that, he seems to welcome going after the former president. He has known Trump for years. His experience with the man is like that of so many others: collected, manipulated, used, then discarded.

But unlike the Mike Pences and Kayleigh McEnaneys of the world, Christie is in a position to take some measure of revenge.

One final note: Christie played the role of Joe Biden in Trump’s debate prep in 2020. The two have, therefore, debated each other already. And word is that Trump walked out several times, muttering at least once that it was a good thing Biden “wasn’t as good as Christie.” Simply put, Trump may well be afraid to match wits with the former New Jersey governor on stage.

It remains to be seen whether, after six years out of office, Christie can still bring an A-level political game. It is unclear whether the voters even remember him. It is an open question as to whether he is still in the GOP mainstream. And of course, he may well find raising money to be a challenge.

But it strikes me that, if you are supporting Tim Scott or Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis or Mike Pence (or Doug Burgum!), there is a strong argument that you might want to invest in Christie as well. He might not beat the guy at the head of the pack, but he might make it possible for your favorite to do so.

And that may be the most interesting thing to happen in this race so far.

Mick Mulvaney, a former congressman from South Carolina, is a contributor to NewsNation. He served as director of the Office of Management and Budget, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and acting White House chief of staff under President Donald Trump.