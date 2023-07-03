What critics get wrong about No Labels and our presidential ‘insurance option’

Political partisans on both sides of the aisle, along with some so-called “pro-democracy” and “centrist” organizations, are mobilizing to oppose the potential No Labels 2024 unity ticket “insurance option” for president and vice president. They are making false and misleading assertions regarding the effort by No Labels, an organization I am proud to have cofounded. In addition, they continue to ignore the will of a significant majority of the American people.

Democrats and anti-Trump groups seem to be the most upset about a potential third-option unity ticket. They assert that such a ticket would likely result in the election of former President Donald Trump — without having any extensive, objective, reliable or timely data to support their claim. They continue to ignore the fact that No Labels has made it clear that it will not offer a third option if there is no path to victory in the Electoral College. The decision to have a third-option ticket will not be made until the spring of 2024. No Labels has the ability to pull the plug on a third option several months before the election if the path to victory evaporates.

Contrary to the assertions by some, No Labels has conducted an unparalleled polling effort involving over 26,000 people with statistically valid samples in all fifty states and D.C. That poll resulted in several key findings. First, a significant majority of American voters do not want Trump or Biden for president in 2024. Second, historic percentages of Americans believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction and do not think that life for their children and grandchildren will be better than theirs. Third, given this historic level of dissatisfaction with the likely candidates and the direction of the nation, there is a path for a unity ticket to win in the Electoral College in 2024. The poll also gave No Labels insight into the issues of greatest concern to the American people and commonsense ways to address them.

No Labels is set to issue a “Commonsense” booklet later this month that will be based on the views of the American people. This agenda of items will be used to help screen potential unity ticket candidates. It could also serve as a modern-day “Contract with America” that is developed with a bottom-up and outside-the-Beltway approach, rather than the typical top-down and inside-the-Beltway approach employed by most of D.C.’s political leaders.

The Lincoln Project and Third Way have been the two most active organizations opposing the No Labels 2024 effort. This is ironic. The Lincoln Project calls itself a “pro-democracy” group. Democracy is about providing power to the people and offering more choices when the voting public wants them. President Abraham Lincoln would not want to be associated with the false, misleading and foul-mouthed tactics employed by the Lincoln Project. Lincoln was a uniter, not a divider, and he conducted himself with great civility.

Third Way is supposed to be an organization that supports “centrist solutions” to the challenges facing America. However, while No Labels is taking steps to be able to provide a third option in 2024 that (if the conditions are right) will run on a centrist, commonsense and solutions-oriented agenda, Third Way is opposing the effort. That is inconsistent with their avowed commitment to centrist solutions.

These two organizations and the major political parties need to be true to their stated missions and listen to the American people. Americans do not want Trump or Biden, and they are not happy with the direction of the country. If the parties do not give Americans better choices, Americans will deserve — and possibly demand — a third option. No Labels is taking steps to be able to provide a unity-ticket option dedicated to an agenda that addresses the issues of most concern to the American people. That is a refreshing change that is resonating with voters around the nation.

We the people have had enough and deserve better. Just as Lincoln became the first Republican ever elected president in 1860 when our nation was divided, if conditions do not change, the American people may elect their first independent president dedicated to uniting our divided nation in 2024. Stay tuned!

David Walker served as U.S. comptroller general from 1998 to 2008 and is a cofounder of No Labels.