trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Campaign
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

‘Disinformation reporters’ surprisingly prone to spreading disinformation

by Becket Adams, Opinion Contributor - 07/17/23 7:00 AM ET
by Becket Adams, Opinion Contributor - 07/17/23 7:00 AM ET
The Pulitzer Prizes via AP

A persistent irony in the modern media is that the self-professed fighters of “disinformation” are often themselves the worst purveyors of disinformation.

Here’s just one small example, based on a publicly measurable statistic: Gallup released new data this week showing nearly 70 percent of Americans believe “transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete on sports teams that conform with their birth gender.” This marks an increase from the 62 percent who had said the same in 2021.

“Likewise,” Gallup noted, “fewer endorse transgender athletes being able to play on teams that match their current gender identity, 26 percent, down from 34 percent.”

But following the midterm elections, NBC News disinformation reporter Ben Collins, in spite of data available even then, suggested that Republicans underperformed because they sided with the popular position opposing trans-integrated sports. Or, as he put it, in his very biased formulation, “being cruel to children for no reason whatsoever.”

So we have wild speculation, contrary to available evidence, helping to create a narrative unmoored from reality. I’m pretty sure there’s a word for this sort of thing. 

There’s much more where this comes from. Collins tends to work hand-in-hand with another NBC News disinformation reporter named Brandy Zadrozny. Together, they have produced an impressive body of misinformation and disinformation in their capacity as the internet’s hall monitors.

Elsewhere, MSNBC legal analyst and self-described disinformation expert Barb McQuade has authored a book titled, “Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America.” McQuade, by the way, is one of the many Trump-era cable news “experts” who spent years hyping stories that went nowhere, most of which were based on likely falsehoods, and making major predictions that never came true.

She promised, for example, that the so-called Steele Dossier — a deeply flawed, error-riddled work of Democratic opposition research alleging collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin to steal the 2016 campaign — would prove “correct as facts emerge over time.”

The Steele Dossier was hopelessly sloppy and possibly itself the product of a Kremlin-backed disinformation campaign.

“Hey, Mueller,” McQuade said elsewhere, referring to the former FBI director then investigating the matter as special counsel. “Look over here. [Rachel Maddow] has found the collusion. Follow the sanctions. If this whole cable news thing doesn’t work out for you, Rachel, you have a real future in the FBI.”

Mueller’s investigation, which included 40 agents, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants and 500 witness interviews, could not “establish that the members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Anyway, we will know more about how “disinformation is sabotaging America” when McQuade’s book is published, since it will surely represent a solid example.

Another genre of “disinformation” reporting is the ironically incorrect disinformation “fact-check.” Here, the bungling doesn’t always come from the self-appointed saviors of truth on the internet. Sometimes, it comes in the middle of an innocuous news report.

In its coverage of U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty’s injunction barring federal officials from coordinating with social media companies to censor online speech, the New York Times spread disinformation in a rather crude attempt to discredit the judge. The story’s eighth paragraph stated that Doughty “has previously expressed little skepticism about debunked claims from vaccine skeptics,” and that in “one previous case, Judge Doughty accepted as fact the claim that ‘COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent transmission of the disease.'”

As I write, it is mid-2023. Surely, someone at the New York Times is aware by now that the COVID-19 vaccines do not, in fact, prevent transmission of the disease. Isn’t the paper of record spreading disinformation or misinformation by suggesting otherwise?

The disinformation, it turns out, really is coming from inside the house.

Becket Adams is a writer in Washington and program director for the National Journalism Center.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  3. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  4. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  5. Manchin stokes Democratic speculation for 2024 with No Labels event
  6. Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 
  7. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  8. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  9. Fox News debuts revamped primetime lineup this week
  10. Chris Wallace asks if RNC chair has any problem with GOP nominating a ...
  11. ‘Smokeageddon’ was unprecedented. We can expect more of the same.
  12. Turning Point attendees meet Asa Hutchinson with boos, chants of ‘Trump’ 
  13. Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles prosecution 
  14. The Republicans’ culture wars are dooming the party to failure
  15. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  16. Israeli president to address Congress as Democratic divisions over Israel break ...
  17. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  18. Teamsters chief asks White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike
Load more