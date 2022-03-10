Budowsky: Patriot Dems meet in march to the midterms

As House Democrats, Senate Democrats and the Democratic National Committee meet at a critical moment with indescribably important midterm elections approaching, war in Europe raging and enormous progress against the COVID-19 scourge achieved, they meet with a surge of patriotism that was dramatized in President Biden’s State of the Union address.

In his address Biden provided a rousing defense and call to action for Ukraine and a tribute to the unity of NATO that has provided substantial military and economic aid. The remarks inspired a stunning bipartisan ovation for the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States.

Isn’t it inspiring to watch so many people throughout the free world and great companies across America stand up for the great cause of Ukraine!

This was followed by a powerful statement about how Americans should unite to create “Made in America” jobs with high wages, in red and blue states across the nation, which inspired a stunning bipartisan ovation which brought the Congress and nation to their feet calling out: USA! USA! USA!

Any Democratic candidate for any office anywhere in America can run a television, radio, internet and print ad of that golden moment that describes what we as Americans stand for, what we as Democrats believe in, and why we as Democrats will fight for workers who want Made in America jobs at home, and for democratic values with allied nations across the globe.

The challenge and opportunity for Democrats in 2022 is to act like a governing party for a nation at war, a war begun by an enemy that threatens our security and commits barbaric crimes to kill innocent people.They can be a governing party that is winning the fight against the worst disease in a century that could have caused a depression but didn’t, and as we are now facing economic challenges that all Americans want addressed.

Biden and Democrats understand that a governing party aspires to great deeds, seeking bipartisan agreements when possible, passing legislation with only Democrats when necessary, and campaigning against our opponents to elect more Democrats to finish the unfinished business.

The ovations during Biden’s SOTU address dramatize that there is significant bipartisan support to defend Ukraine, and bipartisan support for programs to create high wage jobs made in the USA.

Biden and Democrats deserve great credit for lifting the economy with the American Rescue Act of 2021. Biden, Democrats and a number of Republicans deserve great credit for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that became law.

Where there is not bipartisan support, Democrats will have the high ground to take our patriotic case to the country- — and do better than some pundits expect.

Democrats should and can pass legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs, improve education for young people, improve day care for those who want good jobs and high quality care for their children, and back electric vehicles and other means to save the earth and end our dependence on buying oil and gas from Russian dictators to fund their criminal wars.

On national security, one thing that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Mike Pence agree on is there is no place for a pro-Putin faction in the GOP — and we know who they mean by that.

Throughout America and the free world there is a surge of patriotism. Patriotism for their nations and patriotism for the cause of freedom and democracy from all who enjoy it, and all who yearn for it. There is a patriotism for defending democracy against those who would destroy it.

When President Biden inspired Democrats and Republicans in Congress to stand together and shout “USA! USA! USA,” he spoke for a patriotism of “we are in this together”.

This patriotism lifts our people to aspire to great deeds, informs our people about how our programs will better their lives, and mobilizes our people to achieve great dreams for themselves, their families, their neighbors, our country and those who believe in freedom, democracy and human rights everywhere.

Budowsky was an aide to former Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) and former Rep. Bill Alexander (D-Ark.), who was chief deputy majority whip of the House of Representatives.