Biden is handing the midterms to the GOP

President Biden is losing voters from key groups left and right, and this exodus of voters shouldn’t surprise anyone who has been paying attention. He made a lot of big promises to win in 2020 and has delivered on very few of them. Take a look at his State of the Union address, and you’ll find a long list of problems for which he failed to take responsibility..

Inflation is here to stay. Violent crime is up around the country. Biden’s chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan was nothing short of a catastrophe, with reverberations on the international stage, and with Russia’s war in Ukraine, we are again seeing the results of his failure to lead. The only thing Americans seem to be united around is their mutual disapproval of his administration’s performance — and some groups apparently have had enough.

Young, progressive Americans are steadily souring on Biden, according to The Economist. They want a president who will stick to his word, and Biden cannot meet their expectations.

In addition to the young progressives, independents are abandoning Biden in a similar fashion. They took notice early on during his time in office that he wasn’t accomplishing as much as he advertised during his campaign, according to an August 2021 poll by NBC News. Many suburban voters, another critical voting bloc, have withdrawn support from Biden as well — and the drop in suburban support is most glaring in states that will be key for Democrats this fall.

Hispanic voters are trending in the same direction. A December poll by The Wall Street Journal suggests that half of Hispanic voters would support a Republican candidate for Congress, compared to more than 60 percent of Hispanic voters who supported Democratic candidates in 2020. Just this week, the first Spanish-language conservative radio network launched. Hispanic voters are eager for more content that reflects their values.

All of these voters, it seems, are abandoning Biden because they’re tired of failure.

Democrats are likely watching his plummeting numbers with alarm — and for good reason. If these trends continue, the GOP should easily sweep the midterm elections in November. Democrats know this, in part because the voters who put Biden into the White House in 2020 aren’t likely to show up for the Democratic Party in 2022.

Biden promised to unite the country, but more than half of Americans think he is divisive. He vowed to end the pandemic; instead, he sent small businesses around the country into a financial crisis by prolonging pandemic-related restrictions. He pledged he would solve the crisis at America’s southern border, but he has just tried to hide it. He promised economic prosperity, but inflation has hit a 40-year high and gas prices just broke the national record. Ordinary Americans are bearing the brunt of this.

This kind of performance doesn’t make for a popular president, and it shouldn’t. More than half of Americans disapprove of him. Biden’s poor performance is an unflattering — but accurate — reflection of what the Democratic Party offers America.

Looking ahead to the midterms, we’re seeing indications that a Republican upset could be on the horizon in rural Georgia. Republican congressional candidate Jeremy Hunt is hoping to show constituents in a historically blue district that they share many of the same values. Thanks to the left’s out-of-touch agenda, Veterans to Victory’s Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) believes Hunt may be on the path to victory.

Pay attention to voters and you’ll see they’re motivated by real outcomes. They want safety, prosperity and freedom. They want strong leaders in the face of international crises. They’re reasonable people, and no matter their political affiliation, they get frustrated when promises aren’t kept and weakness becomes apparent.

And thank God they do.

With a 50-50 split in the Senate, every race counts this year. The eight battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin could determine the legislative future of the United States. Midterms historically function as referenda on the sitting president.

Democrats stand to lose massive ground. Their political situation is precarious. They know on some level that their campaign issues aren’t popular, but they keep buckling down anyway. Voters are unhappy with their policies, and with Biden’s performance as president, failure just isn’t a winning ticket.

All that said, we may not see real change unless we make it happen. We must take advantage of this popular backlash against bad policies. I know what horse race politics looks like. I know how successful elections work because I’ve helped make them happen.

For citizens, it’s as simple as voting for what works. It happened in Virginia, and it can happen nationwide. Vote for the people putting good policies on the table. Hold Biden accountable for his unkept promises, and encourage others to do so.

Biden’s failure is about to hand the midterms to the GOP. We have a lot to look forward to in 2022 — and even more to accomplish. Let’s get to work.

Timothy Head is the executive director for the Faith & Freedom Coalition. Follow him on Twitter @timothyrhead.