America needs Liz Cheney

The prominently displayed message at former President Trump’s recent rallies is “Save America!” Could that be Trump’s 2024 campaign slogan?

More evidence: At the “Save America-President Donald J. Trump” merchandise store, the iconic “Make America Great Again” red ball cap is labeled “classic” and sells for $30, whereas a similarly-styled “Save America” cap costs $35.

Then I browsed the merchandise at Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) reelection site, Cheney for Wyoming. Only a few lackluster “Team Cheney” branded items are for sale that don’t reflect the congresswoman’s passion as a patriotic leader fighting for truth and justice against Team Trump. But it’s not too late for Team Cheney to inject some passion by expanding Trump’s current slogan to read “Liz Can Save America” on her hats and t-shirts. Then, potentially, sales could explode, along with the blood pressure monitor at Mar-a-Lago.

Our nation needs elected leaders like Cheney who care more about fundamental governing principles that have strengthened and saved America through challenging times, such as preserving democracy, adherence to the rule of law and the smooth transition of power. Cheney embodies these founding principles and shows a willingness to lose power to defend and save America — unlike some colleagues whose highest priority is keeping their seats or pursuing a more powerful title.

After winning Wyoming’s only congressional seat, Cheney took office in Jan. 2017 and quickly earned the reputation as a GOP rising star. By Jan. 2019, she held the No. 3 leadership post — chair of the House Republican Conference. But, a year later, her bright political future turned dark when after the 2020 election, Cheney refused to accept Trump’s repeated lies denying his presidential loss.

Then came the tragic Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021; Cheney was appalled by Trump’s actions. A week later, the House adopted one article of impeachment — incitement of insurrection — with Cheney, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump.

Cheney’s reward for bucking her party’s unwillingness to hold Trump accountable for his post-election actions was censure by the Wyoming Republican Party. And political punishment by the national GOP is unabated.

On May 5, 2021 – days before House Republicans voted to remove Cheney from her leadership post — she wrote a thoughtful, passionate, op-ed in the Washington Post. At the time, there had been a drip-drip of nefarious behind-the-scenes information and speculation about the lead-up to Jan. 6, but nothing like the recent deluge of shocking Trump-world communications. Today, Cheney’s year-old warning is more relevant:

“Trump is seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work — confidence in the result of elections and the rule of law. No other American president has ever done this. The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution.”

That “turning point” turned Liz Cheney into a Republican pariah and even worse when she became vice-chair of the House Jan. 6 Committee on Sept. 2, 2021. When all the facts are revealed in the committee’s final report, perhaps my former party will offer an apology and vindicate the congresswoman — if she still holds office.

“If” because this week at a Washington fundraiser, over 100 House Republicans supported Cheney’s main primary opponent, Harriet Hageman. Self-branded as “Wyoming tough,” Hageman is gleefully endorsed by Trump, who said: “Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney. Make America Great Again!”

After Cheney voted to impeach, Trump had a vendetta to defeat her and launched personal attacks such as: “To look at her is to despise her.” But Liz Cheney is not defeated. Hageman may be “Wyoming tough,” yet Cheney – battle-hardened in Washington’s trenches – is “Wyoming tougher.”

And tough times are ahead for Trump. Torrents of jaw-dropping headlines drive Liz Cheney and the Jan. 6 committee into overtime.

In a throwback to Watergate, President Nixon’s infamous 18.5-minute gap in the White House taping system is a mere blip after Trump’s White House call records reportedly show a seven-hour gap during the most critical hours on Jan. 6, 2021. Cue the accusations: Cover-up! Conspiracy! Destruction of evidence! Smoking gun! Bob Woodward! Yes, the same Bob Woodward of Watergate fame was bylined along with Robert Costa on the Washington Post after they and CBS News obtained these stunning documents.

The call-gap news came on the heels of Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, invoking “King of Kings” — a common name for Jesus, in a surreal series of text messages with Ginni Thomas — wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Meadows and Mrs. Thomas discussed strategy to keep Trump in power and overturn Biden’s victory. Describing that mission, the president’s most powerful aide told Thomas: “This is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs.” (Note to Meadows: Jesus does not overturn presidential elections in a nation founded on democracy with citizens endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights…)

Add to that more eye-popping quotes. Days before Mark and Ginni’s Bible study revelations, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) revealed that in September 2021: “President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency.” More proof of conspiracy?

Furthermore, this week U.S. District Judge David Carter said that he found it “more likely than not” that Trump and legal adviser John Eastman “engaged in criminal conduct.”

As vice-chair of the Jan. 6 Committee, Liz Cheney is a role model helping to save America and keep our nation great by boldly standing for truth. Then in 2024, don’t be surprised if, on a GOP presidential primary debate stage, Cheney faces off against Donald J. Trump.

Myra Adams writes about politics and religion for numerous publications. She is a RealClearPolitics contributor and served on the creative team of two GOP presidential campaigns in 2004 and 2008. Follow her on Twitter @MyraKAdams.