This Easter, let’s rediscover our purpose

The celebration of Easter provides us with an opportunity to take a step back and reassess our lives. It gives us a chance to contemplate who we are — and who we aspire to be. Given that Easter commemorates the resurrection of Christ, we should take advantage of this opportunity to reflect on our lives and delve deeply into our minds to discover what brings us fulfillment. Perhaps we wonder about our mission in life, our purpose. In the same way that Jesus led his Disciples as his purpose, and is now praised for it, we, too, should uncover what it is about ourselves that we can celebrate — and what we might do that ultimately could change the world.

Purpose is an amorphous concept. It encompasses a multitude of variables that we must examine, balance and interpret to discover our purpose. When discussing purpose, it is critical not to mistake it with outcome; that is, we should not become fixated on the result of our actions, but rather on what we could do to ensure that our actions lead to the right result.

Our purpose in life may take various forms. It can be as simple — but vital — as being a good parent who raises a well-behaved child who develops into a productive and fulfilled adult. It also may be considerably broader in scope, such as being a world-class athlete, a scientist who conducts groundbreaking research, or even the leader of a country. This is to say that no cause is less deserving of respect.

Everyone, regardless of who they are or what they do, plays a critical role in society. For example, a truck driver may find purpose in performing good, honest work and providing for his family, but the aggregate influence of that effort results in millions of people receiving food, gasoline and other necessities, and those people can use that trucker’s efforts to fulfill their own purpose more easily. Similarly, a mother who simply wants to care for her child may raise a child who ends up changing the world — and her simple goal of raising the child well may wind up altering the world for the better.

When one’s purpose is fulfilled, that purpose comes to fruition and all their hard work proves to be worthwhile. Pursuing fulfillment inspires us to be better, to do better, and to contribute to the world as much as we give to ourselves.

A sense of purpose seems to have been lost on many today. Many disregard their values and indulge in unethical activities out of self-interest. Self-interest is different from purpose. A self-centered individual undoubtedly will have an influence on the world, but it may not be for the better. When people lie, cheat or attack others to advance their own interests, the only thing accomplished is that such a person may reduce, cut off or obstruct the development of another’s purpose, thereby resulting in a domino effect in which the many people who might have benefited from that person’s actions end up worse off because of the bad actor.

We witness instances of this daily, when political operatives, disturbed individuals and others try to convince and manipulate people to adopt views and act in ways that they otherwise would not.

Easter is a time for celebration and prayer, for reinforcing our own well-being and that of our loved ones, as well as the planet. I pray that people can discover their life’s purpose and that their path is not thwarted by anyone malevolent. I pray that everyone finds fulfillment, improves as a human being, and uses his or her talents to positively impact the world.

No one is flawless, but each of us has a role to play in achieving success, for ourselves and for the benefit of the world. I believe we all will have a chance to achieve personal success, if we look beyond those who want to undermine our life’s purpose.

Armstrong Williams (@ARightSide) is the owner and manager of Howard Stirk Holdings I & II Broadcast Television Stations and the 2016 Multicultural Media Broadcast Owner of the Year. He is the author of “Reawakening Virtues.”