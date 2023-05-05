America the terrorized: The death grip of gun rights in the United States

We Americans have always considered our country exceptional. Today, we are exceptionally well-armed and vulnerable to being fatally shot at movie theaters, music concerts, churches, synagogues and schools.

Parents send their children to school every morning, fearing they may never again see them alive. We may be shot if we ring the wrong doorbell or try to enter the wrong car. We may be riddled with bullets by edgy police officers after being stopped for a broken taillight. Our chance of surviving is significantly reduced because the weapon of choice for mass murderers is a combat weapon of “phenomenal lethality,” as the Pentagon puts it.

In last year’s World Population Review of safest countries, the United States ranked 129th. Our position has fallen every year since 2016. These factors may have something to do with it:

Why do we allow this mass insanity? It’s a combination of misinformation, political power, complacence and extremism.

Misinformation: The gun lobby has led Americans to believe the right to bear arms is absolute. It’s not true. Writing for the majority of the U.S. Supreme Court in 2008, the late Justice Antonin Scalia cautioned, “We do not read the Second Amendment to protect the right of citizens to carry arms for any sort of confrontation, just as we do not read the First Amendment to protect the right of citizens to speak for any purpose.”

Using guns to commit crimes is not protected, of course. But the court also has said gun rights don’t allow “bodies of men to associate together as military organizations,” to carry firearms “in such manner as to strike terror to the people” or to openly carry weapons that are “dangerous and unusual” or intended for a “wicked purpose.”

Pollical power: With an estimated 5 million members, the National Rifle Association (NRA) is one of the “most feared and effective players in Washington and the 50 state capitols.”

The NRA opposes any constraints on guns, arguing that any compromise would put America on a “slippery slope” to government confiscation of firearms. But the lack of constraints has us sliding into anarchy and uncontrolled gun violence affecting Americans of all ages.

Complacence: A Gallup poll in February showed 63 percent of Americans are dissatisfied with current gun laws, the highest in 23 years of tracking. Most Americans have favored stricter laws since the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. However, the polls have not translated into “boots on the ground” with mass, sustained protests and vote drives.

With the NRA opposed to the relatively modest gun controls Congress approved last year, only 29 of Congress’s 222 Republicans voted for it. Above all, members of Congress want to keep their jobs.

Extremism: The far right’s response to the murders of children and law-abiding citizens is somewhere between sociopathy and psychopathy. Republicans in Washington are wearing miniature AR-15s on their lapels. This week, one day after a shooter used an AR-15 to kill five people, including a 9-year-old in Texas, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) posed smiling with a T-shirt showing an AR-15 and a caption that called it a “cordless hole puncher.”

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s response to school shootings is to put more guns in schools, which is akin to believing the way to end fatal car crashes is to repeal all road rules and put more cars on the road. Instead, Congress’s next steps should be to renew the ban on assault weapons for anyone below age 21 and hold parents accountable for the misuse of firearms by their minor children.

There is a big gap between the parties on this issue, but we should be able to agree on one thing: When the authors of the Constitution wrote the Second Amendment, this was not the “well-regulated militia” they intended.