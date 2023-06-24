On Dobbs’ anniversary, bracing for more violence against pregnancy resource centers

Pregnancy resource centers are bracing on this anniversary of Dobbs for more of the same violence, threats, and discrimination by pro-abortion radicals, whose hatred exploded after last year’s leak of the historic ruling.

Unfortunately, we have grown familiar with the feelings of intimidation that these acts are meant to provoke.

Even more unacceptable than the hatred and violence visited upon our buildings is the manner in which these acts affect real women in need and their babies. What we have endured is an ugly form of discrimination in this country against mothers who choose life.

On June 3, 2022, I received a phone call from a neighbor of the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center, whose operations I run. I was left speechless at the news that our center had been vandalized — something that had never happened before in my 20 years as its executive director — with at least a gallon of blood-red paint splashed across the front of our white entrance door, and the words “Jane Says Revenge” in black spray paint across the sides of our building.

In disbelief I stared at this threat against our center, our staff, and the families we help, and tried to wrap my head around what motivated the perpetrators to do these crimes. Why would someone target us when all that we offer, day in and out, is tangible help for families — specifically women who come to us because they wish to keep their babies and need diapers, clothes, formula, cribs, and other necessities to do so?

Sadly, our situation was minor compared to some others. At least 87 pregnancy resource centers and pro-life groups have faced — and continue to face — similar ­or worse treatment since pro-abortion extremists’ declared a “summer of rage.” Some have been victimized by arson, others by firebombing, still others with smashed windows, destroyed property, and so much more.

Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center has also had absorb the cost of hiring security guards at night, updating and replacing motion detectors, implementing alarm systems that notify fire and policemen in real time, and installing sound sensors and numerous security cameras on our property. All of these costs must be taken out of the resources we are able to offer women in need. And while these measures provide some sense of security, our staff still cannot shake the haunting feeling that something could happen at any point — not just to us, but to the wonderful women and families we serve.

Our concerns are well-founded. One night, one of our security guards had to scare off a man who approached our center and took pictures of nearly every window in the building. And since our parking lot has recently been designated a “public space zone,” we must sometimes walk several city blocks with a mother, helping to carry the resources she needs, such as car seats or diapers and clothing.

Each time, I quietly pray for the safety and protection of these women.

Any reasonable person would similarly struggle to understand why the immediate response of these pro-abortion radicals has been violence against those working hard to help mothers and babies after they are born.

For a movement that claims to advocate for a woman’s “right to choose,” why is it their first reaction to punish women for choosing to keep their children — threatening their well-being and the resources they need to feed and care for their babies?

It would seem the “revenge” they seek after is motivated by the choice of motherhood over abortion. Precisely this choice has some people in an inexplicable rage.

We were reminded of this at our last annual fundraising gala. Covert male and female protestors snuck in and took seats next to a young mother, still in high school, who had come to us numerous times for help after deciding to keep her daughter. These protestors even remarked about how cute the young mother’s daughter was, ate the dinner we provided, and even heard the mother’s incredible story and gratitude for the help she received and the friends she made along the way.

Then, just two feet away from that young mother and her sweet daughter, the protestors began screaming disruptive profanities until security guards intervened to get them to leave the event. The experience left this young mother paralyzed in fear and confused as to how these people could be so upset about something she knows to be good, honorable, and helpful to her choice of her daughter’s life.

In addition to the physical violence, vandalism, and threats, one mustn’t forget the political war being waged against mothers and pregnancy resource centers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has called for pregnancy help centers to be “shut down.” The state of New Jersey has baselessly issued a consumer alert against them. Minnesota has pulled public funding for them, despite polling showing enormous public support for these centers.

While it has been a challenging year to say the least, I hope and pray that it is now clear that such violence is despicable and unacceptable.

It wasn’t the red paint itself that harmed us and the mothers we help. It was the deep hostility that paint represents, toward us and toward all others who are trying to help the brave women who choose motherhood.

Janet Durig is the Executive Director of the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center in Washington, D.C.