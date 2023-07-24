Gen Z sees neurodiversity as a powerful asset for entrepreneurs — but not if you’re a woman

When it comes to understanding an audience, companies often categorize people by age or generation as an initial demographic. But what happens when the next generation vastly differs from the one before it?

Generation Z, in tune with themselves and the world around them, has already redefined the notion of “work.” To better comprehend their entrepreneurial spirit and their unique approach to learning, we commissioned a study of 18- to 25-year-olds that shed light on an intriguing aspect: neurodiversity.

This generation tends to identify more than any other as a neurodiverse, with more than half acknowledging themselves as “definitely” or “somewhat” neurodiverse.

Harvard Medical defines neurodiversity as “the idea that people experience and interact with the world around them in many different ways; there is no one ‘right’ way of thinking, learning, and behaving, and differences are not viewed as deficits.” Neurodiversity encompasses a range of conditions, including ADHD, ADD, dyslexia and various autistic spectrum diagnoses. It underscores the fact that people process and absorb information differently.

Gen Z stands out as the first group actively seeking to address necessary changes in our educational and workforce systems. My colleagues and I are on a mission to unleash and enable entrepreneurs, and it is imperative that we understand this generation to do so.

If Gen Z truly aims to become the most entrepreneurial generation, it is crucial that we embrace neurodiversity as another personal trait that makes each individual unique, with their own set of extraordinary abilities. We should foster an environment that encourages diverse ideas and innovations, without expecting neurodiverse individuals to conform to traditional norms.

Yet, there is a significant gender disparity when it comes to perceiving neurodivergent traits.

Unfortunately, society tends to view these traits as unfavorable in women. We know that, with ADHD, a neurodivergent condition, girls with the hyperactive type of ADHD are stigmatized more than boys with the same diagnosis, starting at a young age. Boys are expected to be impulsive, distracted, wild even, but in girls it’s considered “unladylike” or they are ostracized. We know these same traits can follow both genders into the boardroom; an opinionated man is seen as confident, while an opinionated woman will be seen as controlling or overbearing.

Ultimately, when people don’t have an understanding of neurodiversity, it leads to disadvantages for female entrepreneurs. Part of this is due to the fact that women are less likely to be diagnosed — and if they are, it happens later in life. On the other hand, neurodivergence is often seen as a superpower for men. This biased perception presents an additional hurdle for women, who are already striving to break through the so-called glass ceiling. Our recent survey has revealed this disheartening reality, with 42 percent of men associating entrepreneurship more closely with their own gender.

The gender disparity in entrepreneurship is an ongoing issue, and this new layer of bias adds further complexity and challenge. Neurodiverse female entrepreneurs face the disadvantage of being overlooked due to unfounded perceptions about their abilities. And as Fortune journalist Paige McGlauflin recently noted, “Neurodivergent women who ascend to leadership positions often struggle to find peers with whom they can connect.” This is both unacceptable and counterproductive to the growth of entrepreneurship and small businesses.

Both genders recognize that neurodiverse women encounter greater obstacles than their male counterparts, indicating a deeper issue of gender and disability intersectionality. Women with disabilities face a double disadvantage, with the combined challenges of gender biases and neurological differences. According to the data from our poll, at least 1 in 7 women are neurodivergent. We must acknowledge and address the unique challenges they face.

These gender disparities present not only a societal challenge but also a business one. Diverse perspectives are imperative for driving innovation and growth in any industry. By perpetuating biases, we are leaving potential entrepreneurs behind. Inclusivity is crucial for individuals and for communities; education, awareness and resources are key for both men and women to transform this bias into a superpower for all. Therefore, recognizing it as a challenge — or rather superpower — for all, regardless of gender is the most ideal scenario, just as some major corporations are starting to adopt that concept.

Gen Z has demonstrated a remarkable understanding of the changes needed in our educational and workforce systems. Their entrepreneurial spirit and embrace of neurodiversity have the potential to revolutionize the way we perceive and support entrepreneurs. It is essential that we recognize neurodiversity as a personal trait that enhances individual uniqueness, rather than expecting neurodiverse individuals to conform to traditional norms. But this needs to be the same for men and women.

Acknowledging and addressing these challenges, we can foster a more inclusive and innovative business environment that benefits everyone.

Shanaz Hemmati is COO and co-founder of ZenBusiness.