The danger of fiscal insanity

Fiscal insanity in Washington is eating away at American families’ earnings and increasing distrust in the federal government. In less than two years, President Biden has driven America’s national debt over $30 trillion. As the country has come out of the pandemic, normalcy has yet to return to Washington, D.C.

The priorities of the American people are clear. As prices rise, Americans are eager for Congress to focus on fighting inflation. As drug overdoses become more prevalent, Americans are eager for a secure border to restrict the flow of drugs. As supply chains have been strained, Americans are eager for Congress to focus on getting the economy back on track.

There are simple, straightforward policy prescriptions to solve the problems American families are facing. Yet, President Biden and Democrats in Congress have lost sight of the American people’s priorities. We continue to see legislation that directs more and more funds to pet projects, instead of Americans’ priorities.

During this brief period of one-party Democratic leadership in Congress, mandatory spending has ballooned. Biden’s 2022 budget plan would raise discretionary spending by nearly $1 trillion in the next decade.

Unsound fiscal policies are hurting workers. Simply flooding the zone with federal dollars has proven unsuccessful. We are still recovering from the restrictive shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, which devastated businesses and removed incentives for work. We are also facing the worst inflationary environment in over four decades.

We have the tools in our tool kit to restore fiscal sanity. We should be targeting our federal dollars. We have a crisis at our southern border which needs the federal government’s support. Local police departments need resources to address rising crime. All of the spending we have seen puts more and more pressure on promises like Social Security and Medicare. Congress must protect Social Security and Medicare for our seniors. By targeting our spending, we can lessen the inflationary tax on hardworking Americans, and reduce wasteful spending in Washington. Republicans in Congress are eager and ready to implement solutions to address the crises we face.

The unsound fiscal policies put in place during this administration require oversight. We need to know what programs are working and which aren’t. The first example includes how extended federal unemployment assistance was abused. By providing oversight we can increase responsibility and accountability of the federal government.

In the 118th Congress, Republicans will provide responsible budgetary plans that reduce unnecessary funding to ineffective federal agencies and initiatives. It’s time to focus on the direct needs of the American people.

Congress needs to change course. We have a president and a majority in Congress whose goal is to spend as much money as possible, without accountability. I am eager to get back to normal and restore fiscal sanity in Washington. The American people can’t afford one party Democratic rule any longer

Bryan Steil represents the 1st District of Wisconsin and is a member of the Jobs and Economy Task Force.