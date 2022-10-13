End the endless post-storm recovery

Imagine if, two years from now, the devastating images streaming from Fort Myers and other parts of Florida remained unchanged. Flattened buildings. Littered streets. Communities devoid of people and commerce.

Such a scenario isn’t theoretical. Take Lake Charles, La., where two years after Hurricane Laura barreled through, the city’s buildings are still in ruins, with residents living in FEMA trailers parked next to their destroyed homes. Or Puerto Rico, where Hurricane Fiona in September tore blue tarps from thousands of roofs — tarps that had been strung up in the wake of Hurricane Maria some five years prior. Imagine trying to forge a life amid ruins: keep a job, send kids to school, stay safe and healthy. It’s impossible.

Despite disaster declarations and promises of billions in aid after major storms strike and best intentions by federal and state agencies, rebuilding homes — particularly rental homes — can take years. As billon-dollar storms become more frequent and more destructive, our government-led recovery system is deeply broken, too slow to keep up with the unrelenting pace of now-frequent climate-charged disasters. And unless we streamline federal resources and work to strengthen communities that are in the line of fire, we risk not just lives but the survival of entire communities.

Federal dollars are the main lifeline for communities reeling from a climate catastrophe. After a presidential emergency declaration, FEMA comes in to provide temporary support. Over the long-term, however, it’s up to Congress and ultimately the Department of Housing and Urban Development to channel funds that help rebuild homes. Amid soaring residential prices and a squeeze on consumer finances, this kind of support is crucial to reconstructing communities.

But those funds have to be reauthorized every single time a disaster strikes. Congress has to first appropriate the dollars. Then HUD has to make rules and publish them for comment before a single dollar goes out the door. And far too often, aid dollars fast become political footballs. Democrats and Republicans squabble over which communities receive the most assistance. Aid gets held up for months or even years.

Such delays were untenable before, but with the pace of wetter, stronger storms accelerating, communities hardly have a chance to catch a collective breath before the next disaster comes barreling through. And it’s not just hurricanes we have to worry about. Climate change is behind biblical flooding in the Midwest and the drier conditions fueling western fires. Once-in-a-century deluges of water and scorching infernos are now routine, with communities scrambling to rebuild before the next catastrophe strikes.

It’s a bleak picture, and one that’s even more distressing when we consider the individuals, families and communities most at risk. Poorer communities of color are often the hardest hit, the least prepared, and the last to recover. From the Mississippi Delta, the Florida coast, the Caribbean, and on up the Atlantic seaboard, millions of people in the coming decades will face lethal danger, not to mention incredible costs. That’s creating ever-higher pressure on an already-precarious housing market and driving up insurance rates to unsustainable levels.

The simplest step Congress can take is permanently authorizing disaster rebuilding aid, known as Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds. Instead of the constant cycle of reauthorization and delays, a bipartisan group of members of Congress have introduced federal legislation that would keep this program active and ready to deploy, trimming the time to recover and rebuild after a storm down to months rather than years.

In the course of rebuilding — or, better yet, before disaster strikes — we also have to give property owners and managers the tools they need to assess risk, strengthen their properties, and protect families and communities. We often think of these efforts as pertaining to homeowners, but it’s renters who are often left out of the equation. Property owners and managers need to strengthen roofs, re-landscape to protect against flooding and wildfires, move critical systems above the waterline, and come up with business continuity plans to ensure communities can continue to function in the wake of a major storm, flood or fire.

It’s not impossible. Our organization, Enterprise Community Partners, does it every day. We’ve fanned out across the Caribbean and Southeast to train property owners in climate mitigation tactics: from planting flood-fighting landscaping to rigging up a generator. We are also piloting the first-ever private fund to bridge federal rebuilding dollars to speed up the rebuilding of multifamily rental housing in Louisiana, and hopefully soon nationwide. But without permanent, secure federal funds and a broader commitment to fortifying homes, the costs in both lives, communities and economies will continue to mount.

Climate resilience and recovery is a complex latticework of efforts, from the incremental to the grand. Community groups and nonprofits like ours do our best to fill the gaps, but with bipartisan support for permanently authorizing HUD’s disaster recovery program and a unique opportunity to attach it to must-move year end legislation, there is a real chance to address this challenge head on, today. Ensuring communities build back stronger, not just better, is the only way to brace for the storms to come.

Rick Lazio served in Congress from 1993-2001 and is incoming board chair of the affordable housing nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners. Jacqueline Waggoner is the president of its Solutions division.