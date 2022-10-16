The somber anniversary of a law worth repealing

Last month, as we’ve done for two decades, the United States honored the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and their families. Despite pleas from many families of victims and organizations, like the one I now lead, as well as one lone member of Congress to not respond to bloodshed with bloodshed, the U.S. launched wars in Afghanistan, then Iraq, and further military actions in dozens of other countries since 2001 in the name of a global war on terror.

The actions Congress and President George W. Bush’s administration took in the days and months following the 9/11 attacks would set the tone for decades of endless wars. They would also leave dangerously ambiguous any governance over when, where, and with whom the United States would intervene militarily as Congress decidedly relinquished its authority over matters of war to the executive branch.

Oct. 16 marks the 20th anniversary of another somber day in U.S. history, albeit lesser known. On that day in 2002, Congress passed the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq (2002 Iraq AUMF), green-lighting war against Saddam Hussein’s government in Iraq and opening the way for a full scale “shock and awe” invasion by the U.S.

That the war was based on the false pretense that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction that threatened the United States made little difference to the Iraqi people, who suffered the most from it. At least 126,000 Iraqi civilians were killed as a direct result of the war, with just as many wounded. All the while terrorist networks, and willing participants, only increased.

The Iraq war was officially declared over in 2011, despite ongoing violence and instability for years to come. The law that authorized the war—though no longer necessary—has remained in the books. The executive branch does not rely on the 2002 Iraq AUMF for any current military operations. Yet, despite it being woefully outdated, the possibilities for abuse of this war authorization are endless. Just two years ago, the 2002 Iraq AUMF was used to justify the targeted killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, demonstrating how the law remains subject to harmful misuse.

However, recent activity among lawmakers provides reason for hope.

Since 2021, President Biden has made clear that he supports repealing the 2002 Iraq AUMF. And in July of this year, the House voted to repeal the 2002 law—thanks to forever champion Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)—as part of the annual defense policy bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.

There is also widespread, bipartisan support in the Senate for repealing this outdated law. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) have introduced a bill to repeal the 2002 AUMF (S.J.Res. 10). Kaine also filed an amendment to attach this bill to the Senate NDAA when it comes up for a vote after the November midterms. The bill’s strong group of 53 bipartisan co-sponsors has provided an encouraging example of how members of Congress, despite their political persuasion, can come together and achieve important ends for the people.

FCNL’s lobbyists and network of grassroots advocates have worked tirelessly for more than two decades towards a world without war. As Quakers, we know war is not the answer. Peace and security will not be achieved through ongoing violence, but through peaceful means that prevent escalation of violence and address the root causes of conflict.

As we mark the 20th anniversary of the Iraq AUMF, it is time for Congress to take heed and close this dark chapter. While the harms of the Iraq war can never be undone, our elected representatives can ensure that this law will never again be abused to justify military actions in which they had no say. For a war-weary nation and world, repealing the 2002 Iraq AUMF is a common-sense measure that Congress should finally embrace.

Bridget Moix is the fifth General Secretary of the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL). She also leads two other Quaker organizations, affiliated with FCNL: Friends Place on Capitol Hill and FCNL Education Fund.