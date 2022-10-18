January 6 Select Committee springs October surprise 

If you like surprise endings, then you loved the October surprise sprung by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on the Capitol at what was likely its last formal meeting before approving its final report at year’s end. By a 9-0 vote, the committee approved a motion offered by Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) to authorize Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) to issue a subpoena to former President Trump to appear before the committee and produce relevant documents.

The unscheduled development was hinted at the outset when the chairman announced that the originally scheduled “hearing” had been suddenly converted into a “business meeting.” The last-minute plot twist left a covey of TV color commentators, journalists and legal analysts scratching their heads in wonderment and confusion as to what it all portended at such a late hour in the committee’s existence.

Did the committee actually think the president might comply? And, if he didn’t, as most thought would be the case, would the committee pursue a contempt of Congress case against him in the waning weeks of this Congress? The general consensus of most legal-beagle commentators was that Trump would not comply, on the advice of his lawyers. However, a few speculated that Trump, the indomitable showman who loves the limelight, would defy his lawyers and appear before the committee. Being under oath would not deter him from his penchant to spin variable narratives, depending on the circumstances.

But, to a majority of commentators, the committee’s move at least had symbolic value in putting the former president in a position to respond, even remotely, to its detailed case that he was the central player behind the insurrection at the Capitol.

I agree with that consensus the subpoena is largely a symbolic gesture of granting some semblance of fair treatment to the former president, as belatedly as it was proffered. Trump spoke to those timing and fairness issues when he posed the question after the meeting: “Why didn’t the unselect committee ask me to testify months ago?” In response, Chairman Thompson explained that the committee first needed to gather the evidence before getting to that point. Like a good prosecutor, the committee worked from the bottom up to build its case.

My complementary take on things goes back to a column I published in this space on June 26, 2022, under the headline, “Crack appears in Jan. 6 committee wall.” In that Congress Blog I noted that Chairman Thompson and Vice Chair Cheney were at odds over the question of whether the committee should make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. Thompson thought not, telling reporters after the June 13 hearing that the committee would not be making any criminal referrals. Cheney almost immediately tweeted back that “the committee has not issued a conclusion regarding criminal referrals,” …but, “would do so at an appropriate time.” The next day, a Thompson spokesman clarified by partially walking back the chairman’s assertion, saying the committee “has no authority to prosecute any individuals,” but, “after gathering all relevant information, would offer recommendations, and, if warranted, make criminal referrals.”

Since then, the Department of Justice has made quite clear that criminal investigations and prosecutions are going forward against those involved in the Jan. 6 attack. So, at this point, any criminal referrals from the committee would seem superfluous, even though they are already meaningless. They are simply advisory in nature. The Justice Department has no obligation even to reply to such referrals, whether from John Q. Citizen or from a member or committee of Congress.

Which brings us back to the subpoena of Trump. My guess is, and it’s purely speculative, that the subpoena ploy may well be a trade-off for not pressing for a vote later on possible criminal referrals. It has the added benefit of forcefully signaling to the Justice Department the committee’s central conclusion that Trump played the pivotal role in instigating the January attack on the U.S. Capitol and should be held legally accountable. Such a red flag should garner far more attention than a criminal referral ever would.

By allowing Vice Chair Cheney to take the lead on offering the subpoena motion, Chairman Thompson has recognized both: (a) her strong feelings about not letting Trump off the hook; and, (b) the importance the committee attaches to evidence it has compiled as to the former president’s culpability in the attack. That will likely be the centerpiece of the committee’s final report. Instead of an “October surprise,” the subpoena tactic might better be called the “Thompson-Cheney compromise.”

Don Wolfensberger is a Congress Scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, former staff director of the House Rules Committee, and author of, “Changing Cultures in Congress: From Fair Play to Power Plays.” The views expressed are solely his own.