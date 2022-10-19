Failure to renew key trade measure is hitting US manufacturers hard

As American manufacturers face mounting economic headwinds, an expired U.S. trade measure is inflicting unnecessary damage on our manufacturing sector which plays a critical role in strengthening our nation’s health and national security and historically paves the way in any economic recovery.

The failure by Congress to renew a key trade measure for nearly two years has hit U.S. manufacturers recovering from the pandemic-induced downturn and facing new economic challenges extremely hard.

U.S. textile and apparel manufacturers have been operating without the benefits of a trade measure, known as the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill (MTB), since the end of 2020. It’s long overdue that Congress gets past the gridlock and pass this measure immediately and chart a new path to getting this done in the years ahead.

The MTB allows for the temporary elimination of tariffs on imported components not produced in the United States. It’s intended to help domestic manufacturers compete globally when inputs are not readily available with a temporary duty suspension for those non-controversial component parts. As a temporary benefit, the MTB program safeguards domestic manufacturers should U.S. production of a covered component come back online.

The measure provides a logical means of boosting U.S. manufacturing competitiveness by lowering the cost of imported inputs that are further processed in the United States to manufacture products.

The MTB is critical to many U.S. textile manufacturers who utilize components, such as acrylic and rayon and certain dyes and chemicals, that are not available from domestic sources. These materials are then further processed in domestic manufacturing facilities, helping to support our sector’s significant contributions to the U.S. economy, including 534,000 direct U.S. jobs, $65 billion in annual output, and $20 billion in capital investments over the last ten years.

But this much needed legislation expired and the duty relief it grants evaporated at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when domestic manufacturers pivoted overnight and retooled production lines to produce billions of items of desperately needed, critical personal protective equipment (PPE) for our nation.

Fast forward two years later and there are new economic headwinds on the horizon which means there is greater urgency to passing this historically non-controversial measure.

The MTB is key to the production of innovative textile products for a variety of important applications in the defense, health care/PPE, automotive, apparel, furniture, and outdoor industries. Further, lowering production costs in this manner helps to ensure that U.S. manufacturers are not at an unnecessary disadvantage to their foreign competitors, including those in China, while sourcing vital manufacturing components.

When lawmakers reconvene for a lame duck session in November, they will be fresh off the campaign trail where voters called for action on the economy. They know that U.S. manufacturers are being hit hard and their vitality of our manufacturing sector is key to economic prosperity.

Restoring MTB benefits to help domestic manufacturers and workers must be a top priority. Further delay will exact a continuing toll on American manufacturing. But by reinstating the program Congress will be supporting jobs and investment. And that will boost the competitiveness of U.S. manufacturers and the nation’s economy.

Kimberly Glas is the president and CEO of the National Council of Textile Organizations and former Commerce deputy assistant secretary for textiles and apparel.