Reflecting on the cost of war, helping carry forward the legacy of our fallen

For nearly a century now, the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) has stood as caretaker and guardian for our nation’s fallen service members, preserving the final resting places of those who perished when they were called to defend our freedoms upon foreign shores. These overseas cemeteries and memorials pay everlasting tribute to the great waves of sacrifice made by the American people in times of conflict—from the fallen soldier to the grieving family—each one is an ode of remembrance.

But these sites are more than just historic landmarks. It is the freedom gained through our service men and women that remains today a beacon of hope throughout the world. Few of America’s sons and daughters have lent so much to our nation’s liberty as those who have stood, and those who have died, in her defense. Their enduring legacy spans across borders and time, forever deserving of our commemoration.

Tens of thousands of American service members gave their last full measure of devotion pursuing liberation from tyranny. Of those, nearly one hundred-thousand American service members are buried overseas, often on or near the very battlegrounds where they fought and died. Many of these once war-torn, ravaged landscapes have been transformed into solemn resting grounds, now rich in architecture and breathtakingly preserved—the Normandy American Cemetery and Somme American Cemetery in France, the North Africa American Cemetery in Tunisia, and the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Italy, to name but a few examples.

Beginning in December, the ABMC will embark upon our centennial commemoration. At almost 100 years old, we too are in a period of transformation. Many of the family members and friends of those buried within our cemeteries overseas have long since passed away, some having never been able to visit their loved one’s gravesite. While our primary mission will always be to honor and memorialize the fallen, we are also focused on evolving this solemn obligation in ways that resonate with future generations whose lives may thankfully be spared the grim realities of war.

In my role as secretary of the ABMC, I have had the privilege of visiting many of these cemeteries and am always profoundly moved by their beauty and tranquility, knowing the true depth of sacrifice that allowed for such peace to exist. As a veteran and an American, it is my hope that all my fellow citizens will one day be fortunate enough walk the grounds of an ABMC cemetery to reflect not just on the cost of war but how we can all help carry forward the legacy of our fallen.

Each of the iconic white marble headstones at ABMC’s cemeteries tells a human story and represents a life worth remembering. But those American service members resting overseas also illustrate a uniquely American ideal. Our nation has long championed the notion that all people have a right to live freely, and that government shall only rule with the consent of the governed.

General John J. Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Force in Europe during World War I, served as ABMC’s first chairman from the time of our creation in 1923 until 1948. He famously remarked of our mission that “time will not dim the glory of their deeds.” This has remained our charge for nearly a century, but Pershing’s words were a call to all Americans.

The names of our fallen are forever etched in the ledgers of history for a debt that can never be repaid. Yet as we preserve these hallowed grounds and as we continue to share their stories, so too do we honor the legacy of the men and women who we as Americans owe so very much.

This Veterans Day, enjoy the holiday, and thank a veteran for his or her service. Please also consider a prayer for those who never returned home during the course of war, for their remaining loved ones, and that their heroic actions will never fade from our collective memory. Their rest within these cemeteries is a perpetual reminder of the magnitude of sacrifice that afforded us the freedom and prosperity we are fortunate enough to enjoy today.

Djou is an Afghanistan war veteran and former member of Congress. He is the Secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission which is responsible for managing America’s overseas war cemeteries and monuments.