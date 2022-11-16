The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda

For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.

Unfortunately, instead of using its size and unique relationship with the federal government to lead the way toward a clean energy future, TVA is undermining the Biden administration’s climate goals and putting the communities it serves at risk by prolonging its reliance on carbon-emitting technologies — even when cleaner ones are available.

TVA recently announced that it is considering closing two of its Tennessee coal plants, the Kingston and Cumberland Fossil Plants. Together, these outdated facilities are responsible for millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year. Shuttering them is long overdue.

But just as important as shutting them down is deciding what to replace them with — and right now, TVA is planning to double-down with another fossil fuel.

That’s right: to replace its old coal-fired plants, TVA is proposing to spend billions of dollars to build new gas plants and pipelines. But “natural gas” is just as dangerous to the climate as other fossil fuels. Burning it releases carbon dioxide, and gas systems leak dangerous quantities of methane, another potent climate-warming gas. In fact, half the warming we experience over the next two decades will be from the release of methane into the atmosphere.

Were TVA to follow through with plans to replace its Kingston and Cumberland Fossil Plants with gas plants, it would add to the dangerous cocktail of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is warming our climate and fostering more extreme weather events — all while experts warn we must cut greenhouse gas emissions to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. The Environmental Protection Agency has written to TVA that “it is essential” for TVA to revisit its plan to swap coal with gas at the Cumberland Plant “because of the urgency of the climate crisis.”

But TVA’s plans aren’t just irresponsible from a climate perspective. They also defy federal climate orders.

Throughout his administration, President Joe Biden has signed executive orders to reduce climate change pollution, including measures that push for a carbon-free power grid by 2035 and require the federal government to lead by example.

The proposal to build new carbon-polluting gas plants by TVA, a federal agency whose board is appointed by the president, directly undermines those orders and moves us further away from a carbon-free power grid.

TVA’s excuses for defying the president’s orders just don’t hold up. The cost of carbon-free energy continues to decline. Solar energy costs, for example, are now a staggering 2,000 times cheaper than when it was first used commercially and the opportunity exists for TVA to capitalize on it. Tennessee outranks more than half the country in solar potential, according to a federal study. In August, I was proud to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, which created billions of dollars of incentives for clean energy technology. This landmark legislation will make renewables even more affordable.

There are consequences to this arm of the federal government recklessly going rogue. As TVA digs us deeper into the greenhouse gas hole, the impacts of climate change are not some distant threat. They are happening now, and they are happening in my district.

In February 2021, a devastating ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Memphians without reliable access to safe water for over a week. The same year in Humphreys County, Tenn., a “thousand-year flood” killed 20 people and caused more than a billion dollars in damage. Recently, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, which is a critical resource/driver for industry in Memphis and several states, hit record lows. These tragic events, along with the heat waves and extreme storms we are seeing in Memphis around the country, are exactly what climate scientists have been telling us for years to expect from a warming climate.

As greenhouse gas emissions continue, it’s going to get worse, not better. A recent study found Memphis, along with several other cities in the Mississippi River Basin, will be in an “extreme heat belt” within the next 30 years. Low-wealth communities and people of color will continue to be disproportionally harmed by climate change and my constituents in Memphis are already experiencing this climate injustice firsthand.

The incredible costs to human life and our pocketbooks both make it essential that TVA comply with the president’s orders to decarbonize its grid. Advances in clean, renewable energy make it technologically and economically possible to do so. TVA’s status as a federal agency makes it obligatory.

If it refuses, the Biden administration must act swiftly to ensure that TVA advances the federal climate agenda.

Steve Cohen represents Tennessee’s 9th District.