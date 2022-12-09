trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Congress Blog
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

Senate should vote on cannabis banking reform

by Karen Boykin-Towns, opinion contributor - 12/09/22 6:00 PM ET
by Karen Boykin-Towns, opinion contributor - 12/09/22 6:00 PM ET
karenfoleyphotography/ iStock

At the NAACP, we know that we can’t achieve racial equity without economic equity. This interdependence is particularly pronounced in the cannabis industry — a sector which many of us are hoping will concentrate its economic benefits on the Black and brown communities that were once harassed and targeted for business activities that today are legal, legitimate, and extremely lucrative in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

But as is often the case with dismantling structural racism, there are laws on the books standing in our way. While we all know that cannabis is still illegal under federal law, many people don’t realize that current federal law also prevents banks from providing medical and adult-use cannabis businesses access to the full range of financial services offered to every other industry, even in states where cannabis is legal. 

Accessing capital is hard enough for many Black entrepreneurs. For Black cannabis entrepreneurs, it’s barely an option.

That could all change if the Senate takes action on a bipartisan legislative framework that pairs cannabis banking reform, known as the “SAFE Banking Act,” with restorative justice grants from the Hope Act encouraging states to expunge cannabis-related records.

In addition to our 2021 resolution supporting “greater African American ownership and employment opportunity in the cannabis industry,” the NAACP Board recently elaborated by formally endorsing the SAFE Banking Act. If the bill were to pass, transactions between banks and cannabis-related businesses would be considered lawful activity and no longer expose financial institutions to the risk of prosecution. The current resolution is a continuation of NAACP advocacy to advance equity and restorative justice.

Passing the SAFE Banking Act will move us closer to achieving the resolution’s goals by creating more cannabis industry jobs and ownership opportunities for African-Americans. True, it won’t address the historical challenges Black entrepreneurs have historically faced in launching, operating and growing small businesses compared to their white counterparts. But it does at least open up the possibility of getting access to capital so that members of our community who want to enter the cannabis industry face one less barrier to entry. Lack of capital and access to fair market loans are among the biggest obstacles faced by minority-owned cannabis companies. The SAFE Banking Act would help open doors to the financial resources required to help start-ups succeed and grow.

Without SAFE Banking, the forward-looking state equity programs designed to support Black and brown entrepreneurs are largely futile. They will not achieve their ambitious goals of helping communities most impacted by cannabis prohibition gainfully participate in the burgeoning cannabis industry because they legally can’t even access the financial tools to stay afloat. The SAFE Banking Act could help more cannabis businesses with state-issued social equity and diverse ownership licenses better compete in an increasingly consolidated marketplace. 

Let’s be clear: the SAFE Banking Act is not a panacea — it’s one necessary step forward. For too many, the War of Drugs took its toll on our community. Its legacy has been lost freedom, lost hope and lost lives. Cannabis banking reform would be even more effective if it is coupled with federal de-scheduling of cannabis, and the explicit codifying of fair loan terms and rates for Black-owned and social equity-licensed cannabis businesses. NAACP Chair Leon W. Russell has said, “power is recognizing that advancement can be and in most instances is incremental; a step-by-step process.” The same can be said for building generational wealth and economic power in our communities.

The U.S. House of Representatives has already passed the SAFE Banking Act seven times. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) should bring the SAFE Banking Act to a vote during the current session of Congress. 

It’s time for America to begin the process of helping our brothers and sisters most harmed by the War on Drugs find and seize the opportunity presented by cannabis legalization.   

Karen Boykin-Towns is Vice-Chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors and lives in New York City.

Tags Cannabis SAFE Banking Act War on Drugs

More Congress Blog News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate
  2. Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
  3. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  4. These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
  5. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  6. Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
  7. Kansas Olive Garden manager fired after posting time off rant: ‘If your dog ...
  8. Gallego, potential Arizona Senate hopeful, hits Sinema after party switch
  9. Tucker Carlson tears into Griner prisoner swap
  10. Progressives fume over party switch: ‘Typical Sinema’
  11. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  12. Labor costs point to corporate profit as main inflation driver
  13. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  14. First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment, noting ‘really ...
  15. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  16. Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’
  17. Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’
  18. House COVID panel accuses Trump administration of exacerbating the pandemic in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video