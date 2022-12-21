Congress can help working people access better jobs before the year ends 

I came to Congress to create economic opportunities for all working families. In total, I have spent over four decades lifting up and advocating for the rights of working people. As our country experienced the greatest economic crisis in a century, I fought for investments to create a stronger and more inclusive economy than the one we had when I first joined Congress.

In the final days of the 117th Congress, I am calling on my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support working people by making Pell grants eligible to people who are training for new or better jobs in high-quality short-term education programs through enactment of the Jumpstarting Our Businesses by Supporting Students (JOBS) Act. Believe it or not, in 2022 you can only get a Pell Grant if you’re a full-time, two or four-year college student—as if it were still the 1980s.

The pandemic created an economic shock that transformed our economy and labor market — entire industries changed their operations, which created demand for workers with new skill sets. At the same time, workers’ own expectations about work and training changed, with more workers looking to get shorter-term credentials or additional skills to further their careers. Short-term training is key to helping workers and businesses recover from economic disruption or industry change, whether it be the result of a pandemic or technological developments.

Covering the costs of training, however, is out of reach for too many working people who are already stretching to make ends meet and as tuition and educational expenses soar. And unfortunately, our largest need-based higher education grant — the Pell grant — doesn’t apply to students who are enrolled in high-quality, shorter-term postsecondary training programs. That means people who want to train for jobs that are essential to our economy, in fields like health care, transportation, manufacturing, and IT, often can’t do so. Failure to address this critical need for additional skills training in the manufacturing industry alone could leave up to 2.1 million manufacturing jobs unfilled, and impact productivity, innovation and U.S. competitiveness.

We have the chance to turn the tide for tens of thousands of working students by the end of this year by enacting the JOBS Act (S. 864, H.R. 2037), bipartisan legislation that I introduced along with Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

It is essential that we support credentials of value and opportunities for working people to access those credentials without taking on debt. The JOBS Act expands Pell Grant eligibility for qualified students enrolled in shorter-term training programs, while including a number of requirements to ensure that training programs are high quality.

Today’s postsecondary students are on average older, the majority of them work, and nearly a quarter have a child or other dependents. Many of these students are seeking flexible options so that they can meet their postsecondary goals while attending to other commitments.

Across the country community and technical colleges and non-profit career and technical institutions are working to provide affordable and accessible education and training programs that meet the needs of these working students and their employers. However, at the federal level there is not a consistent and equitable source of financial assistance for students enrolled in these high-demand, shorter-term postsecondary education and training programs.

The past year marked the most promising opportunity for passage of the JOBS Act since its initial introduction eight years ago, passing in the House with significant bipartisan support as an amendment to the America COMPETES Act. This is due, in no small part, to eight years of advocacy efforts by partners including National Skills Coalition, as well as the strong bipartisan support the bill has received in the House and Senate.

With our country’s economic future uncertain, the time is now for Congress to enact this important piece of legislation into law to fully support working people’s needs, career goals, and economic mobility — as well as businesses that depend on a pipeline of trained, skilled workers.

Andy Levin represents the 9th District and is a member of the Labor and Pensions Committee.