Past time for McCarthy to bow out

As of this writing, Kevin McCarthy just suffered his 11th public defeat in his attempt to earn the Speaker’s gavel. In spite of months of negotiations and the endorsement of Donald Trump, McCarthy has been unable to sway 20 of the farthest right members of his caucus.

It’s been a fascinating study in the minority ruling the majority and it’s getting uglier by the minute. Journalists have reported on every detail of the hold-out representatives. Nearly all are MAGA Republicans.

While they account for less than 50 percent of the group, 19 of them are members of the Freedom Caucus. Seventeen of them were endorsed by former and twice impeached President Donald Trump, voting against McCarthy in spite of Trump’s endorsement of the establishment candidate.

Perhaps most telling, 12 of the “Never-Kevin Caucus” have openly denied the results of the 2022 elections and 14 of them were objectors on Jan. 6, 2021, voting to overturn the results of the presidential election.

And some have personal axes to grind with McCarthy, like Matt Gaetz of Florida, who clearly, personally detests him. Gaetz, owner of the 118th Congress’ largest ego, wrote a petty missive to the Office of the Architect of The Capitol essentially tattling on McCarthy for using the Speaker’s office prior to being elected.

And then there are those like North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop, who says he is committed to institutional change in the House and he doesn’t trust McCarthy to deliver. Bishop is also an election denier.

And don’t forget Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, an election denier and objector who simply wants the trophy of having blocked institutional establishment favorite Kevin McCarthy.

They are a disparate lot in many ways, but there is a single thread that weaves them together in their war against McCarthy. They are hungry for power and attention, in spite of their minority, and they don’t care what the consequences may be to the nation in their pursuit.

And they are becoming more powerful — more dangerous — with each passing vote for Speaker.

They’ve discovered that their power doesn’t lie in the hands of the GOP or Trump.

They’ve learned from Trump himself the power of performative politics. They’ve learned how to use social media and cable TV to strengthen their position and increase their influence in spite of their limited numbers. They’ve earned how to fundraise off of chaos and fiery speeches. Every one of them will build reelection campaigns on their unwavering opposition to the party’s choice for Speaker.

They represent just 5 percent of House membership and have found a way to stall the forward movement of the entire government. Their actions are causing their party to unravel in the most spectacular fashion right before our eyes. They are unafraid and indifferent to the incoming insults and slurs.

They have already gained promises from McCarthy on nearly every demand they’ve made for rules changes and limiting the power of the Speaker and influencing primaries. Yet they continue to withhold their support, setting him up for one humiliating loss after another. They are fueled by anger and avarice rather than by principle or rectitude.

They will never vote for Reps. Steve Scalise (La.), Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) or any other member of current leadership. Chaos is their only goal.

And that’s what McCarthy doesn’t understand. None of these 20 are interested in making a deal with him. They have no interest in coalition building, problem solving, or effective government. They represent the most disaffected voters among the Republican base, yet McCarthy has treated them like serious actors, offered compromises and favors, and continues to this moment to try to advance to the Speakership through a traditional political route.

McCarthy cannot and will not win their support. They have always been, and will always be, the “Never-Kevin Caucus.” Unless he’s able to win the votes of Democratic congressmen, McCarthy will never be Speaker of the House. And with such a slim Republican majority, the Democrats have no motive to clean up this very destructive, very public, GOP mess.

It is long past time for McCarthy to put country first and leave the race. But he is no more likely to put country first than the those who are blocking his rise to power are. In that manner, at least, McCarthy and the Never-Kevin Caucus have something in common.

Jennifer Horn is a registered Independent who previously served as the New Hampshire GOP chairman, a RNC Executive Committee Member and GOP congressional candidate.