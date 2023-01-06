How close our democracy came on Jan. 6, 2021

The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was part of a coordinated effort to overturn the results of a free and fair presidential election, orchestrated by former President Trump and his allies. The brutal assault on our democracy was a wake-up call to the extremism and disinformation those in power weaponized against their fellow Americans. These insurrectionists brutalized police and law enforcement officers and put our democratic system to the ultimate test.

Thankfully, the 2021 insurrection failed. But, two years later, as our country heads into a new Congress, the threat to our democracy remains.

On Jan. 6 we were both in the Gallery of the House of Representatives with fellow members of Congress, staff and journalists, witnessing what we thought would be the historic certification of the 2020 election. Historic it certainly was.

By early afternoon, we heard reports that armed members of Trump’s so-called Stop the Steal rally were swarming the Capitol. We had no idea they would soon overwhelm the officers protecting the complex.

By 2:09 p.m., we were told we could not leave the building because the perimeter had collapsed. Until this point, we had no idea the mob was violently tearing through the barricades and beating their way past police lines directly into the Capitol.

Over the next 30 minutes, the severity of our situation became more clear. There was no way out and we were trapped.

By 2:30 p.m., we were assembled behind the railing of the House Gallery with gas masks ready, as dozens of our colleagues were rushed to safety from the floor of the House. We could hear the mob pounding on the doors to the Chamber. As the sound of a gunshot reverberated through the Chamber we knew the police were trying to hold the line. Many of us made calls to our loved ones not knowing if we would make it out.

Suddenly, at 2:42 p.m., a brave U.S. Capitol Police officer directed us to evacuate, shouting “GO! GO! GO!” as we scrambled across the House Gallery, ducking under railings and dodging passed rows of seats. He risked his life to save ours, and for that, I will always be grateful.

The officer escorted four of us across the third-floor hallway and we ducked into an elevator. Just 30 seconds later, the mob reached that hallway, searching for members of Congress, determined to thwart the will of the voters and to disrupt the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Just 30 seconds. Every time an officer pushed back on the throbbing mob of insurrectionists, our lives were saved.

Just 30 seconds. That is how close we came that fateful day — not just members of Congress, but the American people and the future of our democracy.

It was the courage and resolve of law enforcement officers and Capitol Police who saved our lives. They were beaten and terrorized, but they held off the violent crowd so we could eventually escape from the gallery and shelter in a safe room.

It was one thousand acts of courage that saved our lives and our democracy that day. The bravery of the United States Capitol Police officers and of D.C. Metropolitan Police officers allowed us to escape safely. And, after hours of hard-fought resistance and pushing back, the building was secured, and we were able to go back to the Chamber and certify the election results.

Jan. 6, 2021, was a horrific day for our country. And, even more concerning, are the ongoing efforts from members of the far-right to rewrite history and erase the tragedy of that day. We were there, and we can assure you the armed insurrectionists were not tourists. They were not peaceful observers. They were on a mission to undermine our democracy.

Thankfully, for the past two years, the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee worked tirelessly to investigate the attack, show the American people the truth, and ensure accountability. No one is above the law, and, as the committee’s work comes to an end, it is essential we do not allow anyone to discredit the reality of what happened that day.

We also want to give thanks to the incredible police officers on the scene. More than 140 were injured — many of them suffered permanent, career-ending injuries — and tragically, some lost their lives. Their sacrifice will not be in vain.

As we head into a new year and a new Congress and the House shifts to Republican control, it is more important than ever that our country remembers the horrors of Jan. 6 and how close we came to a very different result on Jan. 7, 2021.

Justice and accountability have no expiration date. We must continue pushing to ensure those who perpetrated the violent attack on our country on Jan. 6, 2021, are held responsible for their crimes. Anything less jeopardizes our very values as a nation.

Annie Kuster, who represents New Hampshire’s 2nd District, and Jason Crow, who represents Colorado’s 6th District, were part of the House Gallery Group during the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.