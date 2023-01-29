FTC’s blanket non-compete ban is solving the wrong problem

Opinions continue to pile up on the FTC’s recent aggressive proposal to ban the use of non-competes for all employees in almost any circumstance. Those in favor seem to be arguing that it is needed to prevent harm to rank-and-file workers while ignoring the fact that for many companies, especially large corporations, non-compete agreements are an important part of executive compensation.

When it comes to executives and individuals with access to sensitive and proprietary information, a blanket ban is unnecessary, as the FTC’s sole dissenting Commissioner to the proposal, Christine Wilson, has noted. The FTC’s broad proposal doesn’t take into consideration that executives are unlikely to be harmed by the non-compete agreements they willingly sign. Instead, such an overly broad rule would be disruptive to companies’ talent and compensation strategies.

Many companies use non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to protect confidential and competitive information. Often this information is broader than an explicit “trade secret” and is the result of the executive’s exposure to critical strategic conversations, research and development potential, and other competitively important areas. However, the proposed rule’s definition of “non-compete” is so broad that it could capture many NDAs in its net.

For example, if an NDA is drafted to prevent the executive from using confidential or competitive information or experience when doing the exact same role at a direct competitor, this may make the executive less attractive to the competitor. Should this be considered a de facto non-compete? The same could be said of employee and customer non-solicits in certain industries. If all restrictive covenants, even those that do not include a promise not to compete, can be construed as non-competes, the rule is too broad.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been highlighting the value of human capital to organizations and is currently drafting a rule mandating public disclosure of human capital metrics that is likely to be prescriptive in nature. The justification for such a prescriptive rule has been that human capital is an important asset to companies but is not being treated the same as other critical assets. However, the FTC’s proposal to ignore the competitive harm caused by allowing executives to directly compete immediately post-termination directly conflicts with the SEC’s premise.

Applying the SEC logic, if human capital should be treated like any other important asset, then shouldn’t companies be allowed to protect their investment in that asset? Another example: the SEC’s recent insider trading rules stipulate that a “cooling-off period” is necessary even when executives are bound by law not to use insider information when trading stocks. A properly drafted non-compete agreement is, in essence, a cooling-off period used for the very same reasons, but it is being rejected by the FTC as unnecessary and anti-competitive.

Non-compete agreements are generally limited in scope to a specific job function within a company, time and geography to be enforceable. Executives who sign a non-compete are not indefinitely prohibited from working for or operating as a competitor in the restricted field.

Perhaps most importantly, companies and their boards are grappling with the executive talent and compensation ramifications of a total ban on non-competes. What does ongoing investment in an executive look like if that executive may be tapped at any time to do the exact same role at a competitor? How might companies think differently about severance agreements if there is no ability to include restrictive covenants in return for the financial benefit to the executive? These are important questions the FTC failed to consider in its broad ban. What problem is the FTC trying to solve?

The FTC’s rule is effectively an axe where a scalpel is called for. The bottom line is that executives have the sophistication, market experience, and wage information to effectively advocate for themselves, without the potential power imbalance during negotiations that an hourly worker might experience. For this reason, an FTC rule imposing a blanket ban on the use of non-competes is unnecessary and the Commission should scrap it altogether or at least refocus it appropriately.

Ani Huang is president and CEO of The Center On Executive Compensation and senior vice president of HR Policy Association, representing chief HR officers at over 400 of America’s largest employers.