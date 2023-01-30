The Biden team is digging in its feet with spending and border

Gazing into the vacant eyes of President Biden and the penetrating malevolence in those of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, you sense that the debt ceiling issue and border crisis will bring further attacks on Americans. You might say that President Biden and Mayorkas are a potent duo of destruction.

I hope that in the talk of debt ceilings and Congress’s historical, fiscal mismanagement we don’t lose sight of the ongoing crisis on our southern border. Both are critical issues that are caught up in the Biden administration’s indifference to short- and long-term pain that will result from its radical policies.

While thousands of people cross the U.S. via the southern border every day, the Biden team is not only refusing to acknowledge the problem but also facilitating the influx. Similarly, Biden is trying to dig in his feet on wanting to cleanly raise the debt ceiling; Biden wants to simply borrow even more money without reducing our reckless federal budget or making needed reforms to the federal spending scheme.

In both cases, Biden and his team would prefer to demagogue anyone who disagrees with them instead of directly trying to solve the problems.

For instance, Biden does not want to sit down and meaningfully negotiate with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and the Republicans in the House because he knows we want to reduce the bloated spending of the federal government. Why not make meaningful reductions now? Why not claw back federal dollars that aren’t even spent yet?

Well, the answer is that Biden and the radicals that run the Democrat Party believe in something called Modern Monetary Theory, which argues that government can just keep spending as much money as it wants without there being a negative impact on the economy.

So, instead of cutting spending by defunding 87,000 new IRS agents or paring back on the $125 billion given to Ukraine last year, or cutting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs in every federal agency, or stopping wasteful funding of drag queen shows in Ecuador, Biden and the lefties in Congress want to borrow more money to spend on these types of crazy boondoggles. And, just like last December when the federal government spent $82 billion more than it took in, we will continue to run deficit spending and in turn, fuel our economic demise through a ginormous federal debt.

Similarly, the Biden team is also incentivizing the rush of illegal aliens across our southern border. In December, we set another record when there were more than 250,000 encounters. And, that doesn’t count the people who got away from our Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.

Instead of trying to fix the problem, Mayorkas decided to open the border even more. He has a couple of initiatives designed to incentivize even more border crossings.

First, he has introduced a new app for smartphones to allow illegal aliens to preregister before they cross our border. This allows an illegal alien to be processed and released into the U.S. more quickly and efficiently. Genius…not!

Second, Mayorkas has announced a program for those illegally entering the U.S. from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. We will freely release up to 30,000 total individuals from those four countries…every month. Mayorkas is illegally using the parole program which is meant to be used sparingly and on a case-by-case basis to give mass de facto amnesty to up to 360,000 people from those countries alone every year.

If you ever wondered whether your government was for or against you, simply look at Biden and Mayorkas. Here are two men who are doing everything they can to destroy this country, as evidenced by the debt ceiling and border security issues.

Congressman Biggs represents Arizona’s 5th District and serves on the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Accountability Committee.