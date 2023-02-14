Bigger trucks on highways: The return of a bad idea to Congress

A proverbial “bad penny” of legislative proposals is back as big business interests are busy promoting a measure in Congress that would allow heavier and more dangerous trucks on the nation’s highways.

The idea is not a new one — proponents of larger commercial trucks have pushed the proposal for several years running, and Congress (with the exception of a temporary reprieve during the worst of the pandemic) has done the right thing and shot it down.

The bill, called the Safer Highways and Increased Performance for Interstate Trucking (SHIP IT) Act, is positioned as a broad supply chain measure, but would raise of the current 80,000-pound weight limit for trucks operating on interstate highways to 91,000 pounds or higher. It also would authorize the secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation to permit states to set their own interstate weight limits.

While the bill has many positives, these measures must be rejected.

As the public-safety focused Coalition Against Bigger Trucks notes, increasing the allowable weight limits of trucks would inevitably lead to more crashes on our highways, more damage to our infrastructure (the cost of which is borne by taxpayers), further subsidies to the trucking industry and a significant shift of freight from rail to highways. Fiscally responsible Republicans should take note.

Yet Democrats should pay attention too, as organized labor likewise is opposed. The Teamsters, who represent many U.S. truck drivers, have stressed their opposition, saying that the proposal, “would jeopardize the safety of workers, motorists and any American that uses an interstate highway – all while doing nothing to address the root causes of our nation’s supply chain woes.”

Current federal law generally limits the size of two trailers tethered together to no more than 28 feet in length per trailer. Federal law also limits the weight of any single trailer to no more than 80,000 pounds on the interstates. Both the weight and size limits are under near-constant attack from powerful businesses that put pressure on federal and state lawmakers to relax them.

Congress has been remarkably clear headed and consistent in its opposition.

Any increase “to truck size or weight would present both an unacceptable risk to motorist safety, including the safety of truck drivers themselves, and an unaffordable strain on roads and bridges in our communities,” several dozen lawmakers said in a joint letter back in 2020.

“Congress has repeatedly rejected proposals to increase truck size and weight in a bipartisan fashion, and a large coalition of stakeholders — including public safety advocates, law enforcement organizations, local government groups, representatives of truck drivers, and members of the trucking industry — have joined in that opposition,” they added.

In addition to the safety and infrastructure downsides, such a proposal would undermine competition across the transportation sector – a bad result for businesses that desire competitive prices to ship their goods — and for consumers, who will inevitably shoulder the higher costs to ship those goods. Now is not the time to impose inflationary policies.

A study by transportation economist Mark Burton at Marshall University’s Appalachian Transportation Institute found that, “even a modest relaxation of the standards that govern truck sizes and weights will produce a measurable diversion of rail freight traffic to all-truck routings.”

“All opinions are not equal,” said author Douglas Adams in an obvious dictum that nonetheless requires underlining and all-capping when it comes to certain measures that lawmakers put forward. “Some are a very great deal more robust, sophisticated and well supported in logic and argument than others.”

The return of the misguided measure to increase truck size is not one of them.

Kandrach is president of Consumer Action for a Strong Economy, a free-market oriented consumer advocacy organization.