How we can save cardiac arrest victims by protecting good samaritans

by Rep. Scott Franklin (R-Fla.), opinion contributor - 02/21/23 4:30 PM ET
Last month, during a Monday Night football game, millions of Americans were shocked to see Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Thankfully, quick application of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and deployment of an automated external defibrillator (AED) saved his life. Sadly, many Americans who suffer a cardiac emergency are not as fortunate.

According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, more than 356,000 people experience SCAs away from hospitals, and nine out of 10 die. Many of these tragic deaths can be prevented by using AEDs, but time plays a critical factor. Every minute a person suffering an SCA goes without defibrillation, their chance of survival decreases 7-10 percent. The average 911 response time is over seven minutes, meaning it is often too late by the time a first responder is on the scene.

In 2000, significant progress was made when President Bill Clinton signed the Cardiac Arrest Survival Act into law. It directed AEDs to be placed in public buildings and established protection from civil liabilities in their emergency use on federal property. Unfortunately, this law did not apply to areas outside of federal jurisdiction.

While every state has laws that provide some form of civil liability protection for Good Samaritans who use AEDs, liability varies from state to state. Florida, for example, has fairly comprehensive Good Samaritan statutes, but many other states don’t. In a cardiac emergency, quick use of AEDs can save lives. The threat of unnecessary lawsuits on AED users is an unnecessary barrier to providing emergency medical assistance. Federal legislation would eliminate the confusion this patchwork approach creates and absolutely save lives. 

Good Samaritans should not fear legal consequences for trying to help save a life. That’s why Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) and I introduced an updated Cardiac Arrest Survival Act, which will save lives by establishing a uniform base of liability protection for businesses that acquire AEDs and the Good Samaritans that use them. This commonsense, bipartisan solution will increase the survival rate from SCAs by encouraging higher use of AEDs.

February is American Heart Month, a good opportunity to learn more about cardiac emergencies, and the need to protect businesses and individuals seeking to help those who experience them. I will work with my House colleagues to advance this legislation so we can increase use of AEDs and save countless lives.

Scott Franklin represents Florida’s 18th District.

