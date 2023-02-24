Dear President Biden: a New York convention will unlock pro-choice enthusiasm in 2024 

According to recent reports, President Biden’s decision on the 2024 Democratic National Convention host city is imminent, with three finalists remaining in the running: Atlanta, Chicago, and my home, New York City. While there are arguments for each of these cities, only one of them is adequately prepared to send the Democratic base a strong message that women’s reproductive freedom — the issue that propelled Democrats to victory in the 2022 midterms — remains a top priority. That city is New York.

Last year, after the conservative-majority Supreme Court struck down abortion rights, the reaction was immediate and intense. After nearly 50 years of life-saving precedent, the right to safe, legal abortion was no longer guaranteed — and in response, protests rightfully erupted throughout the United States and even internationally.

This was a wakeup call for many women and activists who had been told for decades that Roe v. Wade was “settled law.” People were moved to action partly because this longstanding precedent was upended but also because without the right to safe, legal abortion, women — especially women of color, who are already facing a maternal health crisis — will die.

Let me say that again: without abortion rights, more women will die. Women in the United States are already more likely to die during or after pregnancy than in any other developed country. One study estimated if a nationwide abortion ban was enacted — a clear goal of many in the GOP — our maternal death rate could increase by 24 percent. For Black women, the rate is predicted to rise by 39 percent.

In the aftermath of this rollback to our rights and threat to our health, however, the DNC finalists took vastly different actions.

New York responded instantly — even before the Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization decision was officially handed down. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package that secured the rights of patients and reproductive health care providers, while launching a multi-platform public education campaign in 12 languages that ensured people across the state and nation knew that New York was a haven for legal, accessible abortion. New York City Mayor Eric Adams doubled down by signing an additional slate of bills expanding access, protecting care, and fighting disinformation. Just last month, the state legislature passed an amendment enshrining abortion rights into the state constitution.

Georgia instantly responded, too — but in a far different way. The conservative State Supreme Court quickly moved to allow a six-week abortion ban to take effect, banning abortion from the time doctors can begin detecting a fetal heartbeat. This law is considered one of the most restrictive in the nation and could lead to a 29 percent increase in maternal deaths.

While Chicago is and remains an ally in the fight for reproductive rights, it isn’t the national leader we need at a time when 70 percent of Americans support establishing and maintaining the right to abortion in their state.

As the midterm elections showed, reproductive freedom drives Democrats to action.

In the week following the Dobbs decision, Democrats and aligned groups raised over $80 million. Last summer, Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election in a toss-up Upstate New York district using a message that centered on abortion rights. Later in the year, voters affirmed abortion rights and rejected restrictions in every state where they were on the ballot. And just last month, a poll found that one-third of Americans were still outraged.

Given all of this momentum and New York’s strong leadership on abortion, hosting the DNC in the Big Apple simply makes sense. Our state and city’s national leadership protecting women’s health will help the party deliver a passionately pro-choice narrative and harness this energy going into 2024. The other top contenders simply don’t have the same message.

Without a doubt, Georgia is an integral part of our party. Democrats’ successes in 2020 and 2022 demonstrate just why the state will continue to play a major role. But we can continue to highlight Georgia’s importance without centering our party’s message in a Republican-controlled state — in fact, the DNC just move up their slot in the presidential primary cycle, showing how much the state is valued.

When the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned Roe, they did not care they were putting women’s health at risk and had no clue they were uncorking decades of enthusiasm over reproductive freedom that would propel Democrats towards an expectations-defying result in the 2022 midterms. As we head in to the 2024 presidential campaign cycle, there’s no reason for Democrats to pull away from that message or waver in our commitment to protecting women’s health.

Across the nation, voters want to know what Democrats stand for. They want to hear that we are not giving up the fight to ensure women can have the health care they deserve. With a DNC hosted in New York, they’ll know we’re taking that fight seriously.

Christine C. Quinn is executive vice chair of the NYS Democratic Party and a board member of the National Institute for Reproductive Health Action Fund. She was the first woman and LGTBQ+ individual to serve as Speaker of the New York City Council.