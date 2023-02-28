Advancing policy solutions that help rural families

Spring is often a time for renewal and optimism. Yet for many in rural America, the lingering effects of the pandemic and the highly inflated cost of everyday goods, continue to spread worry and fear. That’s why it’s more important than ever before to have experienced leaders on the forefront, advocating for children and families most-in-need.

American families and communities are still recovering and rebuilding from the economic pains of the upheaval wrought by COVID-19. For more than two years, the pandemic disrupted jobs, schools, child care, health care and more. In a national survey of rural Americans recently conducted by Save the Children, the pandemic’s impact on child care and food insecurity remain top of mind for millions of families, workers and consumers.

The survey found that nearly one-third (31 percent) of rural Americans, including 75 percent of parents, personally face at least one type of child care challenge. Meanwhile, more than three-quarters of parents (77 percent) in the survey worry they might not be able to continue to put enough food on the table over the next year. The numbers are daunting, as rural Americans brace for childcare and nutrition challenges amid economic uncertainty. Yet, hope is abundant with strong programs and unified partnerships that are committed to the cause.

During the pandemic, supplemental emergency government funding provided support for families in need through food aid and additional educational resources. However, with the impact of inflation and continuing economic headwinds looming on the horizon, many are rightly worried about the future. We must seize this moment to advance proven solutions for rural families.

Together, we share a long-standing focus on championing the needs of rural America. As the congressman for Kentucky’s Appalachian region, I’m passionate about addressing our challenges, because I grew up here and realized the need for more resources as I navigated my own future at home. When it came time for me to find work after high school, I had to leave home for employment opportunities in Cincinnati. As I sought to earn a living wage, far away from family and friends, I vowed to someday expand economic opportunities back home so those who came after me could get a college education, a good paying job, and raise a family in their hometown.

That’s why I helped launch bipartisan grassroots initiatives like SOAR – Shaping Our Appalachian Region — to plan our work and work our plan for a better and brighter future in Eastern Kentucky. We have the power and ingenuity to reshape the outcomes for upcoming generations and we are tirelessly working to ensure people in rural America have every possible opportunity right here at home. I discovered early-on, what I continue to believe as Dean of the U.S. House today that a child’s future shouldn’t be dictated by where they’re born.

Save the Children began its work in Kentucky communities in 1932, providing support to schoolchildren during the Great Depression. Today, the organization has a presence in 17 Kentucky counties, serving nearly 116,975 children every year. Together we’ve seen the success of child care and hunger programs in action in Kentucky and across the country. It’s why we continue to be outspoken in support of state and federal policies that create better outcomes for working families and kids.

One of the more recent examples of congressional bipartisan support of helping rural families came with introduction of the Targeting Resources to Communities in Need Act in 2022. Save the Children was an outspoken ally in support of the bill meant to alleviate poverty in urban and rural areas. While the legislation failed to advance in the Senate, it did pass the U.S. House with a bipartisan vote, illustrating that consensus does exist for substantive, results-focused policy solutions that help families in need.

Turning attention to the priorities of the current Congress, rural policy is one issue where Republicans and Democrats should be able to find common ground. The new Congress will be presented with a concrete opportunity as it takes up work to pass a new farm bill that will authorize rural development programs at the Department of Agriculture. It’s an opportunity to address the pandemic’s lingering effects on child care, health care, food insecurity and more.

Rural America is listening and looking for resources that can better support the economic and social renewal of their communities. Whether it’s inside state legislatures or the halls of Congress, the scale of our current challenges mean that it’s incumbent upon all of us — Democrat, Republican, Independents, nonprofit, public and private sector — to champion broadly popular solutions that respond to the vital needs of children and families.

Hal Rogers represents the 5th District of Kentucky in Congress. Christy Gleason is vice president of Policy, Advocacy & Campaigns at Save the Children.