What the EPA missed during last week’s hearing on Ohio train derailment

Since February, a small, brilliant team of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) workers has been tasked with remedying the damage caused by the Norfolk Southern train derailment, which released a flood of hazardous chemicals into the environment and endangered the health of the local community and wildlife.

Last week, Ohio EPA Director Anna Vogel and Regional Administrator Debra Shore testified before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce to discuss the ongoing government response in East Palestine. Vogel and Shore delivered powerful remarks on the cleanup status and acknowledged escalating needs for transparency and corporate accountability. But what failed to come up throughout the hearing is the issue which is central to EPA’s emergency response: the agency is in the midst of a mounting staffing crisis.

In her testimony, Administrator Shore noted that there are more than 80 EPA personnel on-site in East Palestine. What wasn’t mentioned was that there are only six full-time EPA staff members in Ohio assigned to emergency response. The robust workforce Administrator Shore described is made up of exhausted workers who were taken from their families and daily posts across the U.S. and brought to East Palestine to address the disaster. Consequently, day-to-day projects and enforcement are deprioritized, with no one to pick up the slack when scores of EPA workers are diverted to disaster sites.

In the months since the derailment, the EPA has been working around the clock to oversee cleanup and remediation to ensure Norfolk Southern is held accountable and that residents of East Palestine and the surrounding area are protected from exposure to toxic chemicals. It’s important work, and EPA workers are proud to do it. But in doing so, it becomes difficult for the EPA to balance emergency response with the daily work of addressing environmental protection issues across the country.

The EPA has faced major setbacks over the last several years. Under the Trump administration, our budget and workforce was slashed, resulting in the loss of at least 1,500 workers. Between 2016 and 2020, the U.S. rolled back more than 100 environmental policies, opening the door for corporations to pose environmental threats to vulnerable communities nationwide with little consequence.

Under the Biden administration, climate action is finally being prioritized. President Biden’s recently-proposed 2024 fiscal budget includes a 19 percent increase in EPA funding, an historic investment in climate-saving initiatives. I lead AFGE Council 238, the largest EPA union representing 7,700 workers, and we’re calling for a corresponding investment in our staff — the workers tasked with carrying out the implementation of the most ambitious climate initiatives set by the U.S. to date.

In the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the president has made his environmental commitments clear. However, these incredible initiatives come as EPA staffing levels are 20 percent less than they were 30 years ago under the Clinton administration. In the past two years, EPA staffing has only grown by 3 percent as their workload increases exponentially. The EPA’s ability to recruit and retain highly-skilled workers is essential to advancing our nation’s efforts to keep our planet healthy and protect vulnerable communities in need like the residents of East Palestine.

The EPA exists to confront environmental emergencies like these. But without adequate staffing, the agency struggles to balance emergency response with day-to-day enforcement. This is not the first time Administrator Shore’s region has sprung into action in the national spotlight. EPA Region 5 represents not only Ohio, but the states of Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan as well. In April 2014, when the city of Flint switched its water supply to the Flint River, Region 5 EPA complaints reached an all-time high. At the height of the crisis in Flint, EPA deployed 100 employees to the area, diverting the entirety of Region 5’s water division to Flint because these workers are the most proficient at sampling water. An unintended but real consequence of this action was that EPA enforcement elsewhere in Region 5 was greatly reduced. Presently, mass diversion of EPA staff is necessary to adequately address environmental disasters. This is not sustainable.

AFGE Council 238 is calling on the EPA to create a workplace that retains and attracts the workforce necessary to address environmental catastrophes without compromising the EPA mission to protect human and environmental health. When EPA reinstates fair career ladders, provides fair promotions, increases wages and benefits, we can build the workforce needed to confront climate change, enforce our environmental laws and clean up hazardous waste spills from events like the derailment in East Palestine.

House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment, Manufacturing, and Critical Minerals Chairman Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) made it clear that there will be further hearings around the East Palestine train derailment, as there is much for our nation to learn from the incident and its aftermath. In hearings to come, we challenge the House to examine the invaluable work of EPA staff on the frontlines with a clear understanding of the overarching challenges. We can’t continue to discuss the disaster response led by the EPA without bringing systemic staffing issues into the conversation.

In our demand for a fair contract, there is more at stake than just our livelihoods. Retaining EPA workers and building out our workforce is essential to keeping American communities safe and restoring the health of our planet. If we are going to seize the opportunity we have under President Biden to actually confront climate emergencies, we need the EPA to value our work.

Marie Owens Powell is the president of AFGE Council 238.