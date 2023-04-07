No place like home: How my legislation gets American companies home

Bon Jovi said it best, “Who Says You Can’t Go Home?” Well, with my legislation, American companies can move back home and out of Communist China. The Bring American Companies Home Act allows U.S. companies that have had enough of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to expense their moving costs, using existing tariffs on Chinese imports.

It’s no secret that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) seeks to outpace us, repress its own citizens, and sever our global alliances. And when considering why American companies should move home, the train of the CCP’s abuses is long.

For example, the CCP aggressively steals our intellectual property. It exploits America’s collaborative academic and scientific communities for its own gain. And as if this didn’t go far enough, it has also made a habit of infiltrating American cyber networks to steal our intellectual property and technology secrets. We recently discovered that the Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from sensitive military sites, despite the Biden administration’s claim to the contrary.

Apart from being untrustworthy, the PRC is an unreliable partner. Who can forget that when COVID-19 struck, the CCP commandeered massive amounts of personal protective equipment made by American companies located in China. It was later discovered that the CCP had been hoarding and stockpiling PPE for months prior to notifying the world about the pandemic. This was a major problem as before the pandemic, China made 50 percent of the world’s masks.

We must reduce our dependence on China, and we must do it now. We can’t afford to be left in the lurch again. We must secure our supply chain and help put much-needed distance between the U.S. and China. The PRC is only going to continue increasing its authoritarian control over the businesses that operate on its shores. Why risk it? Your best bet is to come home. In the PRC, businesses are beholden to the Chinese Communist Party. Here, companies are held accountable by the consumer. Why run a business where success is contingent on being in Xi Jinping’s good graces when the free market has proven to be the blueprint to success?

I want what’s best for our children and grandchildren. It’s time for American companies to recognize U.S. dependency on Chinese manufacturing is hurting America. Why are we building up the economy of an oppressive regime when we should be repairing and strengthening ours? Every time we give the CCP regime another chance to reform, we get burned. It is time to start taking preventative measures.

My legislation is America-focused. It’s time to reignite our economy. The best way to do that is by attracting more investment. That’s why my Bring American Companies Home Act gives businesses the encouragement they need to re-shore to the United States. This legislation is good for the economy and good for the American people.

And for those companies whose business model will not support such a move, I have another option for you. I also introduced the Western Hemisphere Nearshoring Act, which creates a low-interest loan program through the International Development Finance Corporation to help companies move from China closer to home. This legislation accomplishes many of the same goals as the Bring American Companies Home Act, but will also serve to reduce pressure on our southern border.

I understand how hard it can be to relocate, and that’s why I want to do everything possible to help Tennessean and American companies who want to return home. American companies operating back home means more jobs for hardworking men and women in our state and across our nation.

It’s time to bring American companies home.

Mark Green is a combat veteran, physician, and businessman who represents the 7th District in Congress. He served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, and interviewed Saddam Hussein for six hours on the night of his capture. He is the Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and serves on the Foreign Affairs Committee.