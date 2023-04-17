We should all get into good trouble like Tenn. state Reps. Pearson and Jones   

In his prolific final words, Brother John Lewis wrote “When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act…” and demanded that each of us “answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe.”

In his remarks, he dictated the essence of public service and struck at the heart of what it means to be an active participant in our democracy.

We fight for the things we believe in because there is no certainty that others will if we don’t. That is what Tennessee state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson did when their community was traumatized by gun violence and what Rep. John Lewis did when he held a sit-in on the House floor to advocate for the same sort of action to address schools in our nation turning into war zones.

It was a dark day for our country when Republicans in Tennessee decided to act against the values that we hold dear in our Constitution and our democracy by silencing the voices of Reps. Pearson and Jones.

In an extraordinarily rare act, Republicans in the Tennessee state House showed that they are more concerned with cracking down on our democratic freedoms and right to free speech than they are with ensuring the safety of our children.

This move, which has only been executed a few times in Tennessee history, not only targeted two young, Black male lawmakers but temporarily disenfranchised the thousands of Black voters that they represent.

Unfortunately, driving out Black voices and Black manhood through punitive measures is a common theme in our American story.

That is why I have introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to denounce this heinous act and expose it as a move that is both anti-democratic and painfully racist.

Over the last several years, some Republicans have shown their willingness to turn against our democratic norms.

On Jan. 6, 2021, they incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the peaceful transition of power from one president to another.

Last year, they pushed to rescind abortion access and turn back the clock on women’s rights.

In states like Ohio, North Carolina, and Georgia, they have launched successful gerrymandering campaigns and anti-Black voter discrimination policies to drown out the voices of Black residents.

And, in their latest stunt, they have shown what happens when they wield power: they will kick duly elected public servants out of office.

It is a bleak irony that while Democrats were silenced for demanding commonsense measures to address gun violence, Republicans blindly hold onto their out-of-context interpretation of 2nd Amendment rights. Children are dying, and rather than roll up their sleeves and save lives, they cower behind the NRA.

As a member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I see stunning parallels to these GOP behaviors and the actions taken by autocrats to stamp out dissent. What Republicans are doing pushes us further from the ideals of our nation enshrined in our Constitution.

I believe my resolution is a strong statement that Congress should make against these actions, but I also believe more could be done as a country to rebuke the Republican-controlled Tennessee legislature. In a democracy, our collective choices have power and the ability to make an impact.

For example, a florist in Tennessee refused to provide her services to the Republican National Convention until they acted on gun laws.

We can go further.

Student athletes should be reminded of the strong capital they hold in the Tennessee economy. Tennessee athletes fed up with their state’s inaction on gun violence and retaliation against democracy can submit applications to transfer to a different state through the Athlete Portal.

Talent in the music, film, and entertainment industry can also express their distaste by using their platforms to openly talk about this issue and to condemn Republican wrongdoing. Producers in entertainment can refuse to work in Tennessee and take their money elsewhere, as well.

As someone who appreciates the relationship between arts, culture, and democracy, I would suggest award shows, festivals, and sporting events to reconsider when and where they host events in Tennessee. Wouldn’t you rather attend these types of events in states with a more democratic vibe, anyway?

We are at a grave moment in our nation’s history when elected officials turn their backs on children who are dying at the hands of gun violence, which is now the No. 1 cause of death for our kids. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

The Tennessee Three showed us that there is power in our voice, and certainly, there remains power in our vote. However, we cannot forget that there is power in our actions, and our pocketbooks as well.

Each of us must remember the words departed onto us by the late Congressman John Lewis.

We must get into Good Trouble just like Pearson and Jones, and, when we feel our democracy backsliding, we must do everything we possibly can to defend it.

Sydney Kamlager-Dove represents the 37th District of California.