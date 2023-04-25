Puerto Rico’s political status, an issue of national security

The bipartisan Puerto Rico Status Act that passed the House in December of 2022 is being reintroduced. The centenary debate about Puerto Rico’s ultimate political status usually revolves around the options that should be put before Puerto Rico voters in a plebiscite. There is little or no discussion about how U.S. security and foreign policy interests are affected by Puerto Rico’s uncertain political status and the adverse consequences to our nation’s interests in the Western Hemisphere could be affected with the possible outcomes of a plebiscite.

For decades, the U.S. dominance in the Western Hemisphere has been largely unchallenged. However, that is changing. Now China and Russia are aggressively expanding their influence in the region. Even Iran and Hezbollah have made incursions in Latin America. It is no coincidence that Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, which have facilitated Russia’s and China’s expanding presence in Latin America, have been promoting Puerto Rico’s separation from the United States. Alas, this has happened with the silent acquiescence of the United States. We can only expect that those countries that do not share the same democratic values cherished in America will support Puerto Rico’s independence movement.

Puerto Rico’s pro-independence leadership is indebted to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela political leaders. These politicians move fast in organizing protests to oppose federal institutions and democratically elected officials in Puerto Rico but are shy in condemning the dictatorial behavior of their leaders and the undisputable suppression of free speech in those countries. One can only expect that an independent Puerto Rico would join the chorus of Latin American countries that are friendly to our adversaries.

The Chinese Communist Party’s interest in undermining the United States influence in the Western Hemisphere is evidence by their actions in recent years. For many years, Puerto Rico was home to one of the largest naval facilities in the world: The Roosevelt Road Naval Station. We can find an interesting account of China’s interest in that facility in Alexander Odishelidze’s book “America’s Last Fortress: Puerto Rico’s Sovereignty, China’s Caribbean Belt and Road and America’s National Security.” He wrote that in 2018 he was told by a merger and acquisitions professional “that his partners were Chinese from both Hong Kong and mainland China, and they were acquiring properties for the benefit of Chinese interests. Odishelidze’s source also explained that his clients were primarily focused on acquisitions in the United States and the Caribbean.” And what came next blew Odishelidze’s mind; he proudly told him: “We are negotiating to buy Roosevelt Roads”. Fortunately for our national interest the acquisition did not come to be. This was hardly the first instance of China trying to influence Puerto Rico. In 2017, Bloomberg reported the Chinese were planning a $200 million initiative for a China-themed resort on the island. Shortly after the announcement Hurricane María struck and the development never materialized.

The Chinese Communist Party’s strategy to gain influence in the Caribbean and the Western Hemisphere is evident. The same way they have been actively pursuing the acquisition of farmland in the mainland, they have been targeting the U.S. territory to improve their strategic position. Said strategy is not an isolated one. As stated by Diana Roy on her recent article for the Council on Foreign Relations, China’s Growing Influence in Latin America, “China’s focus on soft power—including strengthening cultural and educational ties—has helped Beijing build political goodwill with local governments and present itself as a viable alternative partner to the United States and European states.” And also stated, “China’s push to isolate Taiwan is another major factor. With Beijing refusing diplomatic relations with countries that recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty, Latin America’s support for the island has dwindled in recent years; only eight countries in the region still recognize it. The Dominican Republic and Nicaragua most recently flipped their positions after being offered financial incentives by China, including loans and infrastructure investments.”

Another relevant matter to our national security is the critical role that Puerto Rico has in the supply of medical devices and the U.S. health care system. Puerto Rico has 52 FDA approved pharmaceutical plants scattered around the island and 12 of the Top 20 Global Pharma Companies. As reported by the FDA after Hurricane María, a shortage of saline solution occurred due to the magnitude of the damage the hurricane caused within the supply chain. This by itself makes every discussion about Puerto Rico’s political future a national security issue.

All of this happened with Puerto Rico being a possession of the U.S., one can only imagine, an independent Puerto Rico with a local government severely influenced by hostile powers to the U.S., perhaps China? Why would the Chinese want to buy Roosevelt Roads? How would the U.S. counter any foreign state’s financial investment or incentives given to a sovereign Puerto Rico or to an important group of policy makers? Is it in the U.S. interest to have the CCP in control a former naval facility of this magnitude?

The federal government should reconsider its position that the debate of Puerto Rico’s status is a local issue, because it is not. It is time for the federal government to finally recognize the assessment that with the issue of Puerto Rico there is more than meets the eye.

José Enrique Meléndez-Ortiz, Esq., LLM., is representative at large in Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives.