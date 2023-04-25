Work requirements for welfare programs: A path to dignity, self-sufficiency, and fiscal responsibility

Right now, there are more job openings in the United States than people looking for work. Allowing anyone to qualify for welfare when they simply don’t want to work isn’t making things any better. Medicaid and food stamps were originally designed as a safety net during a time of need. However, it has expanded much beyond its original intent and is now disincentivizing work for able-bodied adults. Congress must reorient these programs toward what they were originally designed to do — help Americans who are in need to be strong members of the workforce, earn a paycheck for their households, learn new skills, and reduce childhood poverty.

An estimated 40 million able-bodied adults are enrolled in Medicaid, and 64 percent of able-bodied adults receiving food stamps do not work at all. At the same time, there are over 10 million job openings in the U.S. Why, then, are hardworking taxpayers paying for people not to work while businesses across our communities remain significantly understaffed?

The current system is simply not working. Too many Americans are trapped in a cycle of poverty and dependency, and too many taxpayers are bearing the burden of this system. We owe it to both groups to do better.

This week, the House of Representatives will be voting on a significant reduction to our federal budget totaling $4.5 trillion in spending cuts over the next 10 years. For far too long, our federal government has been spending too much of your hard-earned money which has increased our national debt to unsustainable levels. The Limit, Save, Grow Act includes important work requirements for these vital programs, which willsave Americans $135 billion over ten years. This should be supported by all Americans who want to see their hard-earned money spent on commonsense measures to assistance programs, including our president.

To quote then-Sen. Joe Biden’s own words in 1996 on the Senate floor, “the culture of welfare must be replaced with the culture of work. The culture of dependence must be replaced with the culture of self-sufficiency and personal responsibility. And, the culture of permanence must no longer be a way of life.” I couldn’t agree with him more.

Work promotes community engagement and self-sufficiency. A strong workforce providing for its households creates a stronger economy and therefore a stronger America. By requiring able-bodied adults to work, volunteer, or participate in job training programs in order to receive benefits, we can help break the cycle of poverty and dependency that has trapped so many Americans for far too long.

For the people of Central Washington, this issue is particularly important. Our region is home to many hardworking Americans who take pride in their ability to provide for themselves and their families. They understand that work is a key part of the American dream, and they expect their government to uphold this value. By providing a safety net for those in need, we can help people get back on their feet and become self-sufficient once again.

I remain committed to a sensible debt ceiling solution that will limit federal spending, save taxpayer dollars, and grow the economy — and that starts with getting Americans back to work. A commonsense approach to our welfare programs will create a path to dignity, self-sufficiency, and fiscal responsibility for generations of Americans.

Dan Newhouse represents Washington’s 4th District.