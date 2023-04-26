Congress should consider water quality in this year’s farm bill

As Congress begins to consider this year’s farm bill, it is more important than ever that they recognize the intrinsic connection between our agricultural lands and water quality.

Agriculture occupies about one-quarter of the U.S. land surrounding the Great Lakes, producing corn, soybeans, grain, and livestock. The Great Lakes themselves are the world’s largest source of surface freshwater, but polluted runoff from agricultural lands has serious negative impacts on the Great Lakes as well as the rivers and streams that flow into them. This comes with a real cost to the ecosystem and downstream communities, as we’ve seen recently with toxic algal blooms affecting Green Bay, Wis., and causing a water crisis in Toledo, Ohio.

The farm bill, which Congress passes every five years, is the largest investment in the U.S. food system. It provides billions of dollars for food production and access, school lunch programs, and rural development. The farm bill is also the primary vehicle for investing in on-farm conservation efforts to mitigate the human and environmental health effects of modern, industrial agriculture. And while the farm bill has directed billions of dollars into conservation efforts to improve water quality, recent reporting from the Alliance for the Great Lakes has found that current investments in states like Ohio and Michigan are still woefully inadequate to meet phosphorus runoff targets in the Western Basin of Lake Erie. The effects of climate change will only exacerbate water quality issues throughout the Great Lakes Basin, making addressing the shortcomings in our current incentive-based conservation programs even more pressing.

Farm bill programs under the “conservation title” — the section of the farm bill with most of the water quality-related programs — are in theory intended to prevent or limit farm runoff from polluting waterways. Programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) fund conservation practices or best management practices (BMPs) like cover crops, nutrient management planning, reduced tillage, and conservation crop rotations. While these practices can generate nutrient loss reductions and improve soil health, farm bill programs are not currently designed or administered in a way to maximize environmental benefits, or even measure the water quality or soil health benefits they provide. At minimum, the farm bill should increase accountability by requiring more comprehensive monitoring and modeling of the impacts of BMPs implemented across the states and prioritize funding for practices that have proven efficacy.

USDA’s agricultural conservation programs in the “conservation title” can help prevent farm runoff from polluting waterways, but the current shotgun approach for participation — in which producers sign up for individual, self-selected practices for relatively short commitment periods — does not focus spending in a way that achieves the long-term environmental outcomes that state and federal agencies, nor the public, want to see from these programs. If in fact the goal of these programs is to improve environmental outcomes, then a major shift in programs to a “pay-for-performance” model will maximize water quality benefits with the funding available. A performance-based model will compensate farmers for the environmental benefit of a practice, compared to the current model, which rewards landowners simply for implementing a farm bill program BMP.

As the largest farm subsidy funded by the farm bill, the Federal Crop Insurance Program provides a huge opportunity to leverage that financial support for farmers to accelerate gains in nonpoint source pollution abatement activities on those farms. Because taxpayers provide about 60 percent of the cost of crop insurance premiums for farms through this program, they should expect that recipients are farming in ways that protect the natural resources valued by the public and consumers. In exchange for the millions of taxpayer dollars for crop insurance subsidies, USDA’s Risk Management Agency should use its authority to ensure recipients of premium subsidies are using nutrient management and soil health practices to improve the environmental impacts of farms and strengthen the link between sustainable farming practices and crop loss risk reduction.

This year’s farm bill offers an opportunity to make meaningful changes that can dramatically influence the efficacy of its programs and create real, meaningful, and long-lasting positive impacts to both our nation’s agricultural industry and the water resources we all rely on. It’s clear from years of research and water quality monitoring that we are not meeting state and federal goals to protect water resources. Making key changes in the next farm bill will better position us to both produce needed agricultural products and also protect water quality, a win-win that will benefit the Great Lakes and those who depend on them for generations to come.

Tom Zimnicki is the Agriculture and Restoration Policy Director at the Alliance for the Great Lakes and lives in Lansing, Mich. Sara Walling is the Senior Policy Manager for Agriculture and Restoration at the Alliance for the Great Lakes and lives in Madison, Wis.