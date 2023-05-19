trending:

WIC Healthy Beginnings Act will strengthen availability of formula and resiliency of our supply chain 

by Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), opinion contributor - 05/19/23 5:30 PM ET
Jacquelyn Martin/ AP
Yury Navas, 29, of Laurel, Md., kisses her two-month-old baby Jose Ismael Gálvez, at Superbest International Market in Laurel, Md., Monday, May 23, 2022, while looking for formula.

Ever since I can remember, I always wanted to be a mother. For years, I struggled to get pregnant. After two miscarriages and a stillbirth, I wondered if God had ever meant for me to be a mother. When I finally gave birth to my son, Jordan, I was overjoyed. Jordan, this tiny bundle of warmth in a baby blanket, represented all I had wanted for myself and my growing family. 

The first few months of motherhood feel like a completely new life. The waves of gratitude and adoration come frequently, but the feelings of fear and dread should the worst happen are close behind. The nights are long and sleepless; we sat together, bathed in the glow of his nightlight, and lulled each other to sleep. The milestones, first haircuts, and first steps pass almost before you realize. For a new mom, it can all feel a bit overwhelming, and it can be hard for families to focus on the little joys if they don’t have the basic necessities to feed and care for their child. Our children can’t thrive, learn, and achieve all the successes we dream of for them unless they’re nourished.  

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, commonly referred to as “WIC,” provides low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum mothers, infants, and toddlers nationwide with supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education. 

For the last 40 years, WIC has protected the health of mothers and their children. It’s one of the most powerful public health tools we have, caring for more than half of the babies born in the United States. Providing our children with reliable nutrition is the best way to set them up for success later in life. When we invest in these cost-effective programs as a nation, we see healthier infants, better eating habits, and higher achievement in school. 

My bipartisan bill, the WIC Healthy Beginnings Act, will help lower the cost of formula for parents across America. The bill increases transparency and encourages competition in the marketplace, lowering prices for our families and giving them the tools to keep their children safe.  

Our work has already inspired the USDA to act, launching a web site so that families can have more access to nutritional information. Manufacturers can now better compete for formula contracts, saving the government money and giving producers more opportunities. My co-leads in both chambers of Congress are in full support of this effort, and our legislation would make this new online tool permanent under law.  

For many new families, the last few years have been difficult. Figuring out the balance between work and childcare is never easy, especially during a global pandemic. That difficulty was only exacerbated by the shortage in baby formula across the country. Recalls and supply chain issues caused pain and panic for parents. Families must always be able to find the food their baby needs, and we must find ways to ensure this never happens again. 

We all agree that our nation’s infants can’t go without the nutrition they need. That is why this legislation is so important. It strengthens our supply chains and improves competition, helping fight the shortages that put our families at risk. We’re working as leaders in Congress with our partners in the business community to provide affordable, high-quality infant formula and nutrition. Right now, three manufacturers hold all WIC formula contracts, and this legislation may help more producers enter the market place. Smart solutions like this will strengthen the availability of formula and the resiliency of our supply chain to keep the next generation happy, healthy, and well-fed. 

There is no reason that any child in this country should face the pain of hunger or the uncertainty of their next meal. I know how hard it is to raise a child, and I know that families across this country rely on the resources, education, and support that WIC provides. 

I am proud to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to introduce this legislation that will lower costs for our mothers and increase the accessibility and affordability of high-quality formula and nutrition products. Every child, no matter the state they live in or the neighborhood they come from, should have the strong building blocks they need to take on their future. Together, we can help keep our communities and our children safe, happy, and whole. 

Lucy McBath is a United States Representative for Georgia’s 7th District. Her son, Jordan Davis, was murdered by a man with a gun in 2012 while playing loud music in the car. Jordan was just 17 years old. 

