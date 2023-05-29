The bipartisan bill that could heal the mental health effects of climate change

Climate change affects every aspect of our lives. From heat waves that put our health at risk, to severe storms that damage our infrastructure and homes. From the stress of rising food insecurity to the disruptions of school closures when extreme weather hits.

Another area that climate change hurts — and is deeply interconnected with — is our mental health. More than one in five adults in the U.S. have a mental health concern, as do more than one in two youth. And now, climate change is an additional stressor and threat to the mental well-being of so many.

Will my loved one survive this heat wave? How will I keep cool if I can’t afford higher energy bills? My home has flooded, and the damage is overwhelming — now what? These are just some of the thoughts and concerns that can inundate any one of us in this new reality of climate disaster seemingly at every turn.

When the thoughts become overwhelming, or the post-disaster trauma is acute, perhaps therapy or counseling is the answer. Yet, access to mental health care is inadequate and unequal in the U.S. As a social work educator, I know firsthand the barriers that many people face in finding a therapist or counselor to support them. Those barriers can include stigma or shame about mental illness, a lack of insurance, no extra money for a co-pay, and multicultural differences.

While we absolutely need to address these barriers and expand access to individual care, we also need solutions that innovate and expand our approach—and include prevention before symptoms appear—including approaches grounded in community, mutual care, and whole-person support for wellness and resilience in the spaces where people live, work, and connect.

The Community Mental Wellness and Resilience Act of 2023 (CMWRA) is a bipartisan bill that would invest in exactly this kind of community engagement for preventing and healing the mental health impacts of climate change. Introduced earlier this month, CMWRA centers community-based wellness and resilience through funding and partnerships with local organizations, with a public health and whole community approach. Communities, especially ones unfairly impacted by the climate crisis, know their own needs best. Through CMWRA grants and partnerships, community initiatives would develop and lead their own strategies for wellness and resilience, with a focus on people most at risk and with greatest need.

The International Transformational Resilience Coalition, which has been organizing for action on climate change and mental health, has been closely involved in helping shape and advance this bill. Nearly 400 members and others have signed a letter calling for U.S. and world leaders to proactively address the adverse psychological and social impacts of climate disruption.

The need for this policy is abundantly clear. There is an increasingly shared concern about climate change and its impacts to health and well-being. Climate denial is less common, and climate change less divisive, than commonly thought. Two in three adults in the U.S. are at least “somewhat worried” about climate change. We need community wellness and resilience for all. Let’s engage on this critical issue now.

Lisa Reyes Mason, MSW, PhD, is a climate justice scholar and associate professor at the University of Denver Graduate School of Social Work.