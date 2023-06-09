Despite sale, Goodell must keep his promise to hold Daniel Snyder accountable 

Fans of Washington’s legendary NFL franchise must be breathing a sigh of relief following the sale of the team by Daniel Snyder. But that sale shouldn’t let Snyder and the NFL off the hook for decades of alleged sexual harassment, abuse, and intimidation of the team’s female employees. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell must keep his promise, made before a congressional committee, to complete its second investigation of Snyder and his franchise and, this time, publicly release the results.

It was after I learned of Commissioner Goodell’s refusal to publicly release the results of the NFL’s first investigation of Snyder that I decided that Congress had a responsibility to get involved. Along with then-Chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), I undertook an “investigation of the investigation.” Our probe uncovered both indefensible acts by Dan Snyder and the NFL’s inadequate response.

While refusing to make the results of its investigation public, the NFL fined Snyder $10 million and ordered him to relinquish control of the team for one year. He promptly put his wife, Tanya, in charge. For a billionaire like Snyder, a $10 million fine is pocket-change. The NFL wanted the public to believe this was an appropriate punishment. Yet, our investigation found that Snyder had ruthlessly attempted to thwart the NFL investigation that let him off the hook.

Testimony and evidence we received showed that Snyder had hired his own private investigators to intimidate the alleged victims and witnesses of rampant sexual abuse and harassment of his team’s female employees. Snyder also used legally binding non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to keep his female employees from going public with their complaints. Commissioner Goodell cited those agreements in refusing to make his investigation public, even though many of the signatories were eager to speak.

At a subsequent roundtable our committee held with former employees of the Washington NFL team, a witness testified that Snyder had sexually harassed her — adding a new dimension to the disturbing atmosphere surrounding the team and its management. Another former-employee claimed the team had fraudulently withheld refunds that it owed season ticketholders — a charge that resulted in several lawsuits against the team and its recent settlement with the D.C. Attorney General for $625,000 in refunds and penalties.

I should note that the Republican members of our committee attempted to sideline our investigation from the very beginning, claiming it was wrong for Congress to probe the employment practices of a private company. But NFL teams are far from private. First, the NFL enjoys a unique exemption from the antitrust laws courtesy of American taxpayers so long as it operates in the “public interest.” Further, the NFL is the most popular sports league in our country, with millions of Americans identifying with their hometown teams. The example set by the league and its teams has tremendous influence on the public.

The idea that an NFL owner and his senior staff could carry out decades of sexual harassment and abuse of its employees with complete impunity is not only an egregious violation of public interest, but it also sets a terrible example for fans (many of them female) and businesses across our country. It sends the message that some are too rich and powerful to have to follow the rules.

I am pleased that Dan Snyder no longer runs the Washington Commanders. On the other hand, a second investigation of the team, under the direction of former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, still has not been completed nor made public, as Goodell promised it would be in testimony before our committee. I call on Commissioner Goodell to make good on that promise despite Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders apparently coming to an end.

It’s not enough that the ownership of one team has changed. The NFL’s approach to workplace sexual harassment must, as well.

Raja Krishnamoorthi is a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and a lifelong Chicago Bears fan.