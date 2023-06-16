Rethinking rural broadband 

Access to the internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity in the digital age. While some Americans are sailing in the fast lane with access to affordable, lightening quick data, others are stuck in the slow lane. As our federal investments try to speed things up for our rural and more remote communities, we need to choose affordable solutions that are available now.

To continue our position as the global leader in space, cyber and technology, and ensure that our digital infrastructure meets the demands of a 21st-century economy, the federal government should redirect previously appropriated funds to invest in satellite broadband technology. Since 2001, the federal government has had the goal of providing broadband to rural Americans and yet, over 20 years later, millions of Americans still do not have adequate internet service.

Typical of the bureaucratic nature of the federal government, rural broadband investments remain with traditional infrastructure, such as fiber-optic, cable modem, and DSL. While these technologies are important and economically viable in dense urban areas, we must recognize that new technologies are now available that will bring down costs and actually achieve the goal of total connectivity across the U.S.

Many countries have already recognized the immense potential of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites for expanding broadband services. In fact, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) added satellite internet to its list of priority “new infrastructures” in 2020. Since then, several Chinese companies have outlined plans to significantly invest in LEO satellites. China’s extensive economic influence in numerous Belt and Road Initiative countries would enable our allies to favor a CCP-controlled broadband infrastructure over broadband technology offered by the United States. To safeguard our national security interests and prevent our competitors from gaining a foothold in the LEO satellite industry, government investment is necessary to maintain our global leadership in this crucial sector.

According to the most recent Federal Communications Commission’s Broadband Progress Report, approximately 19 million Americans, including 14.5 million in rural areas, currently lack access to reliable broadband service. While traditional infrastructure is currently perceived as the more dependable option, relying solely on this technology overlooks the substantial costs associated with its construction and the potential for it to become obsolete in the near future. Moreover, despite the allocation of recent funding for broadband deployment, the feasibility of connecting every American, particularly in geographically challenging regions, remains uncertain.

To address these challenges, a combination of traditional broadband infrastructure and satellite broadband technology is a more practical approach to ensure internet access for all Americans now and in the future. Several companies in the United States have already deployed thousands of satellites to provide broadband services, with increasing reliability and access expected in the coming years. Rather than trying to lay cable to the last house, let’s open the aperture of how to achieve rural connectivity by allowing satellite providers to compete. This would achieve the goal of finally providing adequate internet service to underserved areas while bringing the costs down dramatically.

It is important for the United States to recognize the urgency of investing in satellite broadband technology. By embracing this opportunity, we can improve access to the internet, empower individuals and communities, promote economic development, and solidify our leadership in the global technological landscape.

Ken Calvert represents California’s 41st District.