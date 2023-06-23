trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Opinion>Congress Blog
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill

Kasich, Panetta: The Fiscal Responsibility Act is only a first step toward truly responsible spending and debt reduction 

by John Kasich and Leon E. Panetta, opinion contributors - 06/23/23 6:00 PM ET
by John Kasich and Leon E. Panetta, opinion contributors - 06/23/23 6:00 PM ET
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at a news conference after the House passed the debt ceiling bill at the Capitol in Washington, May 31, 2023. The bill now goes to the Senate. McCarthy is studying history and considering the appointment of a mix of lawmakers and business leaders to a new commission to tackle the nation's soaring debt. McCarthy is fresh off his biggest political victory since becoming speaker. He got the White House to agree to a debt limit suspension that also contained some $1.5 trillion in deficit savings. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
FILE – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at a news conference after the House passed the debt ceiling bill at the Capitol in Washington, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, although it falls far short of its promising name, is welcome news. The product of a narrowly divided Congress, this legislation is not nearly as transformational as some declare, but it did push the urgency of deficit reduction on to center stage and take the prospect of a default off the table by extending the debt limit. But to achieve true transformation and make the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s legacy live up to its name, much more needs to be done.

But first, credit is due to President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and the bipartisan group of policymakers who voted for this bill, in doing the hard work of achieving a compromise that will help the Federal Reserve fight inflation and begin making progress toward addressing our budget challenges.

As former members of Congress with deep roots in the budget setting process, both of us were involved in the 1990s in bipartisan efforts to successfully balance the federal budget and achieve a surplus. We understand the political challenges involved but we also believe that if the bipartisan leadership of the nation was willing to work together to avoid a default, that same leadership should be willing to take on a record $31 trillion national debt.

For that reason, we agree with McCarthy, when he insists that the Fiscal Responsibility Act was only a first step in curbing our nation’s unsustainable debt trajectory and the right next step is to form a bipartisan commission to begin to educate the American people about our nation’s poor fiscal health.

Surely there will be those who voice skepticism in forming a commission, questioning the need for another governmental body when committees are already in place. Yet establishing a bipartisan commission to raise public awareness and concern about the severity of our budget challenges is the best and most realistic mechanism to make needed progress in the future.  Moreover, until we have a bipartisan consensus on how to address entitlements, politicians will continue to use Social Security and Medicare as a political weapon. 

Whatever its composition, public or private, an effective commission must have members with the stature and voice to explain to the American people in a transparent, bipartisan, and honest way the dangers of increasing debt, the rising cost of servicing that debt and its harm to our economy. Only when the public truly understands the problem, presented in stark, unbiased terms, will they coalesce around solutions and move Congress to embrace responsible fiscal policies.

To have real effect, a commission must also cast a much wider net than the issues under discussion during this most recent debate, which focused on just a small fraction of the budget. Their charge must be to review the entire budget, with all areas on the table, including the looming — and disastrous — crisis in Social Security and Medicare funding. 

Lastly, after the commission’s work is complete, they should reconvene to develop solutions for Congress to consider well in advance of the next debt-limit deadline. Governing by crisis is no way to run the world’s largest economy. Creating a bipartisan commission offers an opportunity to build on the work of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, better communicate our long-term debt issues, and finish the job of securing a sustainable future for generations to come.

John Kasich served in Congress as a Republican from Ohio from 1983 to 2001. He was chairman of the House Budget Committee from 1995 to 2001. Leon E. Panetta served as a Democrat from California in Congress from 1977-93. He chaired the Budget Committee from 1989-93. He was director of the Office of Management and Budget from 1993-94.

Tags Debt entitlement spending Fiscal Responsibility Act Joe Biden John Kasich Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Congress Blog News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy backs effort to expunge Trump impeachments
  2. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  3. Special counsel Jack Smith offers fake electors immunity in Jan. 6 probe: report
  4. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  5. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  6. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  7. Russia opens criminal case against Wagner chief for inciting armed rebellion
  8. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  9. Christie booed at Faith and Freedom event over Trump remarks
  10. Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting Fox News’ political ...
  11. Arizona governor revokes authority for counties to carry out abortion-related ...
  12. Kosovo-Serbia conflict creates fear of escalation in tense Europe
  13. Americans are throwing out half their household recyclables. Here’s why
  14. Feds recommend 16-20 years in prison for ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
  15. Eric Adams sent migrants to Florida, Texas, abroad: reports
  16. Crenshaw: Outcome of Titan sub would be different ‘if leadership had just ...
  17. Is restaurant tipping getting out of hand?
  18. Senate, House Republicans on collision course over defense spending 
Load more

Video

See all Video