The HOPE Act will help expectant mothers, giving them choices beyond abortion 

June 24 marks one year since the historic Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court decision took a monumental step towards protecting the most precious and basic right: the right to life. Thanks to this decision, the American people are now able to decide the issue of abortion through their elected officials, rather than putting policy in the hands of appointed judges. And, contrary to what pro-abortion activists claim, Americans are ready to protect life.

According to the Tarrance Group, 77 percent of all voters support at least some limitations on abortion, with exceptions for the life of the mother, rape, and incest, and 64 percent would oppose legislation that would mandate allowing abortion-on-demand, up to the moment of birth and without any limits across all 50 states.

The pro-life community cares deeply about supporting women. Today, so many women feel unprepared for pregnancy or motherhood and sadly come to the conclusion that abortion is their only option. I am pro-life, and empowering and supporting women as they choose life will always be my goal. It is crucial that women are supported when facing an unexpected pregnancy, which is why I have introduced The Health, Opportunity, Protecting Life, Education (HOPE) Act, which improves access to prenatal telehealth care, supports positive alternatives to abortion, and improves access to information for expectant mothers, providing tangible ways to help women feel confident during and beyond their pregnancy.

Telehealth capabilities have advanced tremendously in the last several years, and those advances can and should be expanded to include routine prenatal care. The HOPE Act creates a pilot grant program to provide support and equipment like blood pressure monitors, scales, and portable fetal heartrate monitors to community health providers. Increasing telehealth options gives expectant mothers the flexibility they need to receive the care they deserve.

Women deserve access to updated, science-based facts on fetal development, abortion, and available resources, in order the make an informed choice about their pregnancy. The HOPE Act would integrate all the information about available government resources for pregnant women, eliminating the unnecessary struggle of navigating the varying agencies of jurisdiction.

Women facing an unexpected pregnancy are often told abortion is their best option, without knowing the resources that exist to support healthy pregnancy and parenting outcomes The Tarrance Group found that 76 percent of the voters surveyed support pregnancy centers that do not perform abortions but instead offer support during pregnancy and after the baby is born. My bill creates a grant for community organizations that provide assistance with medical care, housing, employment, childcare, parenting education, and adoption services, allowing for hands-on, integrated support for women, children, and their families.

The Dobbs decision was an important step toward more Americans choosing life. But there is so much more the federal government can do to empower women to make that choice. With the goal of supporting women to choose life, the HOPE Act would save lives and help build foundations for strong families. I am honored to introduce this bill and am excited about the next chapter of the pro-life movement.

Michelle Fischbach represents Minnesota’s 7th District.

