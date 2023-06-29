Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act would put support systems in place for families 

When I go back to my district, I can’t help but notice the inescapable scars of inflation. Many families in Iowa’s 1st District are meticulously rerouting their budgets and scraping together what they can.

Unfortunately, financial struggles are physically and emotionally greater for expecting mothers.

Many mothers across the country are already working hard to support their growing families. In addition to financial hurdles, mothers in my district must figure out how they are going to get access to health care and make the necessary prenatal and postpartum appointments in our rural district.

The Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act gives expecting mothers the opportunity to claim the Child Tax Credit for their unborn children. It respects the sanctity of life and recognizes the financial realities that come with bringing a child into this world.

I am a mother of two grown children and I was drawn to this legislation not only because it recognizes that motherhood is multifaceted, but also because this bill acts as a form of triage for our present-day financial catastrophe.

Today, families are forced to tighten their belts and make do without a clear end to the financial recession in sight.

However, this life-affirming legislation has the power to impact families and serve as a small step to increasing financial freedom and potentially creating a starting point for generational wealth.

For some families, this legislation provides a way to babyproof a house without having to restructure the monthly budget. For young people thinking about starting families, this legislation provides a path to having children while balancing debt, like student loans. This bill provides hope for so many families.

Instead of working together to pass meaningful legislation, both parties often wear each other out with talking points. And since the Supreme Court made the important decision to allow individual states to be able to uphold the sanctity of life and protect the unborn, I’ve noticed an increase of vitriol instead solutions.

The Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act puts concrete support systems in place for families, especially families that may desire to add to their family by bringing another life into the world but wrestle with existing financial burdens.

I often say what is good for Iowa is good for the country, and I truly believe that this bill will improve the lives of families not only in rural Iowa, but across the country.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D., represents Iowa’s 1st District.