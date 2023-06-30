Congress must support backpay for our troops to show our military that we have their back 

The main reason we have a federal government, and the states came together was to “provide for the common defense” of the American people. Since our nation’s founding, men and women across our land have answered the call of duty to fight to maintain our freedom and preserve our common defense. My father did, I did, my son did, and countless others have. Our government and people must have the backs of our men and women in uniform, and our servicemembers must know it.

America’s national security is being challenged; unlike anything we have seen in recent years. Illegal immigrants are overrunning our southern border. Our adversaries are emboldened due to our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and our easing economic pressure on Iran. Communist China is flying spy balloons over our homeland, buying land near military bases, spying on our college campuses, building spy bases in Cuba, and looks now to have a military training base there, as well.

Unfortunately, during a time when our military needs to be at peak readiness, it is plagued by a severe recruiting crisis. Last year, the United States Army missed its recruiting goal by over 15,000 soldiers. This year, the Air Force expects a shortfall of 4,100 personnel, the Navy a shortfall of 6,000, and the Army a shortfall of 10,000. Our Reserve Forces are experiencing an equally hard hit, if not worse. Colonel Anthony Pasquale, Division Chief of the Air National Guard Recruiting and Retention, told Stars & Stripes, “This is the most challenging recruiting environment the Department of Defense has ever faced.”

Earlier this year, I introduced H.R. 828, the Troop Return of Overdue Payment Act, also known as the TROOP Act, which calls for the reinstatement of our servicemembers who were involuntarily separated from the Armed Services solely due to refusing the COVID-19 vaccine as well as to provide backpay for servicemembers who decide to rejoin our Armed Forces. To date, this legislation has earned the support of 24 members of Congress who co-sponsored the bill.

I am pleased that language similar to the TROOP Act regarding reinstatement was included in the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act that passed out of House Armed Services Committee. Unfortunately, language to provide backpay was not included in the chairman’s mark.

Yes, some will argue that providing backpay for those involuntarily discharged from the Armed Forces for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will cost too much money. My response is, “What is the cost if we do not have the military America needs to combat the current threats?” The United States Constitution under Article 1, Section 8 grants the United States Congress the sole authority “to raise and support Armies” and “to provide and maintain a Navy.” When Pentagon leadership fails to have the backs of our men and women in uniform, Congress must exercise its Constitutional authority and do the right thing. We owe it to our troops, we owe it to their families, and we owe it to our country to right this wrong.

Passage of the TROOP Act will send a loud and clear message to our men and women in uniform that we have their back, that we will stand with them against misguided policies, and that we need them now more than ever during this recruiting crisis to meet America’s national security threats from Communist China and others. Not doing so would shirk our responsibility under the Constitution and to the American people. I pledge to work diligently to continue building support for this provision’s inclusion in the FY23 NDAA and hope my colleagues will join me.

Neal P. Dunn, M.D., represents Florida’s 2nd District and is a member of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party.