Guarding our backyard: China’s influence in the Caribbean

In recent years, China has become a rising and increasingly influential global power. While most have turned a blind eye to the advancing shadow of Chinese interest creeping into the Western Hemisphere; America must not be blind to the ramification of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) extension of their One Belt Initiative in the Caribbean Basin. As the United States’ “third border,” the security and stability of the Caribbean region directly impacts the interest of the United States. Caribbean commerce, immigration, project of force by foreign powers, exertion of influence effecting global organization votes — are all areas in the Caribbean with ripple effects in America. The Caribbean has long been a battleground for the geopolitical exertion of power by foreign forces, and China is no exception. The United States should be alarmed about the implications for American interests in the region, given the strategic location of the Caribbean Basin and China’s ambitious global agenda.

The Caribbean Basin is geopolitically significant to the United States due to its proximity, as well as its position as a route to the Western Hemisphere. Further, the region’s numerous island nations could be potential platforms for military bases, intelligence collection, and commercial activities, giving China a foothold in the United States’ backyard. Many of the Caribbean nations are participants in the United Nations, Organization of American States and other organization where allies of democratic, American values and policy are needed to thwart authoritarian and communist regimes.

China’s One Belt, One Road infrastructure initiative, which aims to increase its presence around the world through physical infrastructure, is firmly engaged in the Caribbean and is a clear example of PRC’s intention to seize even more of the global market share. As of 2022, ten Caribbean countries have signed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) — Cuba, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Barbados, Grenada, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, and Suriname.

The conditions under which these investments are occurring is tremendously concerning, as much of this expansion is in developing countries that are susceptible to unsustainable debt. China’s loans are not interest-free as their repayments often come with hidden caveats. They are usually backed by collateral commitments like lease rights, minerals, or other commodities made to the Chinese government. The Chinese government knowingly goes into these deals with vulnerable countries with the intention of predatory lending practices.

China’s economic investments and financial assistance programs offer Caribbean nations an alternative source of funding for infrastructure projects and economic development which seem appealing because they do not necessarily have to repay the loans monetarily. However, in place of this, the Chinese government will demand control of significant pieces of infrastructure which they helped finance, namely ports. These ports around the region will make strategic spots for the potential projection of military power like bases and surveillance. Additionally, the proximity of these agreements to U.S. soil also raises national security concerns, given the implications of China’s desire to engage in illegal surveillance of American institutions.

China’s increasing involvement in the Caribbean is not limited to economic ventures. In addition to collateral commitments, the Chinese government also pressures host countries in diplomatic relations, specifically concerning the recognition of Taiwan. China has actively sought diplomatic relationships with Caribbean nations by engaging in strategic partnerships and establishing stronger political ties. Through these alliances, China has gained support on international issues and increased its influence within major global organizations. This has the potential to undermine and weaken the United States’ ability in larger regional discussions to shape outcomes.

China’s growing influence in the Caribbean poses genuine concerns for the United States. The strategic location of the Caribbean Basin coupled with China’s economic investments, political alliances, and potential security implications, warrants careful consideration. The United States must proactively engage with Caribbean nations and offer viable alternatives like small trade agreements with island countries to ensure the region’s long-term stability, economic growth, and commitment to American interests. Ultimately, this will strengthen and make the Western Hemisphere more competitive as a region. Failure to address these concerns could lead to the depletion of American influence in its own backyard and have far-reaching consequences for the United States and the Caribbean as a whole.

Stacey E. Plaskett represents the United States Virgin Islands’ at-large District in the United States House of Representatives. She is currently serving her fifth term in Congress.