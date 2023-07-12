There’s reason for hope on immigration and border reforms

A decade ago, the Senate passed much-needed immigration reforms and did it in strongly bipartisan fashion: 14 Republicans joined 54 Democrats in the 68-32 vote. It was a moment of hope and celebration for immigration advocates.

The bill would have strengthened border security, created a path to legalization for undocumented immigrants including Dreamers (and rendered Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals no longer necessary) and created a legalization path for farmworkers, among many other provisions.

Although they never became law, and the conversation around immigration has grown more politicized in the interim, in 2023 we have reason for optimism — believe it or not.

Even though we often hear about the polarized ends of the spectrum when it comes to immigration, the majority of Americans want solutions. I’m hearing it from people across the country — from evangelical women working to welcome their new Afghan neighbors who fought alongside our military to business owners struggling to stay afloat because of severe labor shortages — who agree: We need to ensure that we have legal immigration channels that allow all of us to thrive.

Polling, too, shows that immigration reforms remain urgent — and possible. In In a May survey, 80 percent of respondents, including self-identified conservatives, expressed support for Republicans and Democrats working together to pass “reforms that address labor shortages and inflation, and protect people already here and contributing.” Earlier polling showed similarly strong support for cooperation to address specific challenges including the border and the uncertainty for Dreamers, farmers and farmworkers, and others who have long been working here and are part of our communities.

Many of the same groups the 2013 bill would have helped, in other words. And reforms would still help the economy and individual Americans’ wallets. As Douglas Holtz-Eakin of the American Action Forum notes, were the 2013 bill to pass today, we’d see a boost in the next 10 years of nearly $3 trillion to our GDP, employment would expand and budget deficits would drop by almost $300 billion. Targeted reforms would move us in that same beneficial direction.

Even amid challenges at the border, Americans also want to honor our legacy and our strength as a nation of welcome. We understand that we need a secure border and a better asylum process — but we also must preserve the ability for people fleeing persecution to find shelter here.

In the 10 years since immigration reforms passed the Senate but stalled in the House, we’ve also come to see that the challenges of our outdated immigration system only compound over time.

Border challenges demonstrate the shortcomings of policies that offer extremely limited legal-immigration pathways. Immigration-related backlogs are up 200 percent, from 3 million pending applications in 2013 to nearly 9 million by the end of 2022. These backlogs hamstring employers and the economy, resulting in negative repercussions for Americans.

At the same time, labor shortages and other labor challenges are widespread. The number of legal visas issued by the State Department in 2022 was still 35 percent lower than in 2016, the most recent high. The U.S. has hundreds of thousands fewer immigrants today than it likely would have without the pandemic or the previous administration’s restrictive policies. This has exacerbated workforce shortages in agriculture, hospitality, construction and other key industries.

Dreamers and their schools, employers and communities still wait for certainty. And further demographic challenges await as Americans’ average age increases.

In 2013 real leaders from both parties came together. They negotiated openly, transparently and in a spirit of compromise, always holding up what was necessary and what was possible. These Republicans and Democrats listened to Americans who wanted solutions — including faith, law enforcement and business leaders.

Who will the leaders be today? Let’s start with signs of hope in the House: Recently, Republicans and Democrats have worked together to introduce the Dignity Act and reintroduce the Dream and Promise Act. These bills offer constructive solutions that represent American voter values and priorities: safety, order, human dignity, welcome and a stronger economy. And their spirit of real solutions is a breath of fresh air after 10 years of stagnation.

A remarkable majority of Americans are ready to support leaders, from both parties, who bring solutions to the table. We need, and Americans support, solutions-focused leaders as much as ever.

Jennie Murray is president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum.