Don’t give thieves the keys — July is vehicle theft prevention month

As Americans, we love our cars. They provide us with freedom, mobility, and perhaps most importantly, opportunity. They allow us to travel to our jobs, attend our schools, and visit our families. Unfortunately, though, thieves do not care if a single parent needs a car to get to work or a family needs their vehicle for daily activities. Because of this, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to warn about the threat of vehicle theft as part of Vehicle Theft Prevention Month in July.

Vehicle theft is a multi-billion-dollar industry in the United States. According to data analyzed by NICB, more than 1 million vehicles were stolen in the U.S. last year, accounting for a huge increase in vehicle theft totals over the previous few years. Sadly, these statistics show that approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds.

Vehicle theft disrupts lives, causes financial hardship, and undermines community safety. Addressing this problem is not just the responsibility of law enforcement agencies; it requires a partnership between vehicle owners, community members, as well as federal, state and local governments. By working together, we can build stronger communities where everyone feels secure and personal property is protected.

Effective prevention begins with education, such as the importance of parking in secure locations, and the benefits of utilizing anti-theft devices. Empowering vehicle owners with information and education allows them to take proactive measures to safeguard their assets. Commonsense tips include parking in well-lit areas, and closing and locking all windows and doors when you park. Hiding valuables out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk and never leaving your keys in your vehicle. If your vehicle is stolen, it is important to call law enforcement and your insurer immediately because reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.

At the same time, new advancements in technology offer significant opportunities to curb the rise in vehicle thefts. Vehicle manufacturers are continuously improving anti-theft systems, including immobilizers, GPS tracking devices, and encrypted key codes. This new technology can assist investigators as they recover stolen vehicles and catch these thieves, and if integrated with law enforcement databases, can provide authorities with immediate alerts.

Additionally, public awareness campaigns, neighborhood watch programs, and educational classes build important connections between law enforcement and the communities they serve. These partnerships can also form a network of support that works to deter criminals and recover stolen vehicles promptly.

Comprehensive legislation focused on auto theft prevention is also essential to combating this surge in vehicle theft. Stricter penalties for offenders, effective deterrence strategies, and targeted enforcement initiatives can make a huge difference. Lawmakers, law enforcement agencies, and community advocates must work together to develop policies that address the root causes of auto theft and implement effective prevention measures.

By raising awareness, promoting education, strengthening community ties, and leveraging technological advancements, we can create a culture of prevention, ensure the safety of our vehicles, and protect our neighborhoods.

David J. Glawe is the president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, (NICB), the nation’s leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime. NICB membership includes more than 1,200 property-casualty insurance companies, vehicle rental companies, auto auctions, vehicle finance companies and self-insured organizations.